ZADNA places CEO on special leave

The .ZA Domain Name Authority (ZADNA) has placed its CEO, Molehe Wesi, on precautionary leave while it conducts a disciplinary hearing into alleged misconduct.

In a presentation to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Communications and Digital Technologies, ZADNA chairperson Palesa Legoze said the suspension was the result of an investigation.

She did not state the nature of the investigation, only assuring the committee that ZADNA will inform them of the outcome. ZADNA’s operations manager, Peter Madavhu, is acting CEO.

While ZADNA remains tight-lipped about the investigation that led to Wesi being placed on precautionary leave, MyBroadband has seen the report implicating him in wrongdoing.

The report also reveals that ZADNA is in financial crisis, despite the agency’s claims to the contrary. It showed that its bank balances dwindled from several million to mere thousands in four years.

Conducted by a private firm of registered auditors and chartered accountants, the inquiry found that, in 2022, ZADNA had R7.4 million in the bank. By 2025, this had dropped to R32,166.

The investigators examining ZADNA’s alleged financial mismanagement were specifically asked to review the CEO’s travel expenses, entertainment claims, and company credit card usage.

It was alleged that Wesi had used ZADNA funds to buy expensive alcohol at high-end clubs and restaurants and had rented luxury cars in his home province even when he could have used his own vehicle.

He also allegedly continued to attend international conferences, flying business class and enjoying luxury accommodation, when remote options were available.

The investigators asked Wesi to provide details about the entertainment expenses charged to the ZADNA credit card.

According to the report, he was unable to satisfactorily account for many of the outings. It recommended that Wesi pay back around R200,000 and face disciplinary action.

Regarding Wesi’s travel expenses, the report noted that there had been no violation of ZADNA’s current travel policies. However, it said ZADNA’s employee code of conduct must also be considered.

ZADNA annual cash flow analysis from investigators’ report Year end Bank balances Nedbank investment Total 2021 R15,619,360 R2,000,000 R17,619,360 2022 R7,405,452 R12,000,000 R19,405,452 2023 R2,230,769 R12,000,000 R14,230,769 2024 R1,705,205 R12,000,000 R13,705,205 2025 R32,166 R12,000,000 R12,032,166

Travel and car rental expenses

ZADNA’s employee code of conduct provides guidelines for determining whether a decision or course of action is ethical.

This includes that employees should ask themselves a series of questions, one of which is, “Would the employee be happy to have the decision/action published in the newspaper?”

The code of conduct also states that “the company adheres to and abides by the values of transparency, excellence, accountability, inclusivity and affordability in all its business operations.”

“In terms of the ethical aspect of the Code of Conduct, the CEO has failed to consider the affordability aspect of this policy,” the investigators stated.

Regarding ZADNA’s rental of luxury cars for Wesi’s use, the CEO said he had never requested a specific class of vehicle.

According to the report, Wesi told the investigators that ZADNA rented cars for him to use in his home province because claiming back the expense was inconvenient.

The investigators recommended that ZADNA take disciplinary action against Wesi for falling short of the Code of Conduct. They also recommended that ZADNA urgently amend its travel policies.

Second ZADNA CEO facing disciplinary action

Vika Mpisane, former ZADNA CEO

Wesi is the second ZADNA CEO to face disciplinary action over alleged financial misconduct at the agency responsible for South Africa’s country-code top-level domain.

Former ZADNA CEO Vika Mpisane was suspended on 5 December 2018 while disciplinary proceedings were underway.

“Mpisane was suspended for serious hybrid acts of misconduct, including mismanagement of ZADNA funds and others,” the ZADNA chairperson at the time told MyBroadband.

Wesi told Parliament in previous performance updates that the case against Mpisane remained ongoing and was still before the Labour Appeal Court.

MyBroadband contacted Wesi, Mpisane, and ZADNA for comment. Mpisane did not respond, while Wesi directed all queries to ZADNA.

ZADNA told MyBroadband that the disciplinary process was still ongoing and that it expects to conclude the matter and announce the outcome within two months.