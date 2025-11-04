Big Internet problems in South Africa

Several Internet users in South Africa have reported connectivity issues due to an IP transit problem on a major long-distance fibre infrastructure operator.

Online service outage tracking platform Downdetector showed a big increase in reports indicating problems on Seacom from around 10:30 on Tuesday, 4 November 2025.

Around the same time, several international online services — including Discord, OpenAI, and Cloudflare — were also seeing a large number of reports.

MyBroadband Forum members also complained of slow or no access to international websites and services, including YouTube and Twitch.

According to industry sources who spoke to MyBroadband, the issue is being caused by a dual-path fibre break on Seacom’s network in the Cape Town area.

Seacom subsequently confirmed it was experiencing a dual outage affecting part of its terrestrial segment and west coast route, which started at 10:22 on 4 November.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience and understanding during this incident,” it said.

“Our National Operations Centre is actively investigating the fault with the relevant field teams and upstream providers. We are closely monitoring progress to provide regular updates.”

The company has rerouted traffic through available backbone capacity, but said customers may experience degraded service due to network congestion.

In addition, Layer-2 services between Isando and Brackenfell, Isando and Rondebosch, and Rondebosch and Brackenfell are also affected and currently degraded.

Seacom previously suffered two severe undersea cable breaks in 2024, which disrupted Internet connectivity in South Africa for multiple weeks.

The most severe was a break in the northern section in the Red Sea in February 2024 after a cargo ship was forced to drop anchor on Seacom and two other companies’ cables while under Houthi rebel attack.

Repairs on that cable could only be completed by the third quarter of 2024 due to the ongoing conflict and split control over Yemeni waters.

Seacom was able to continue carrying traffic between South Africa and Kenya but had to reroute all other IP-based services destined for Europe and other regions via cables on Africa’s west coast.

The repairs and higher managed costs from the rerouting cost the company millions of rand and resulted in a 78% earnings decline.

At the time of publication, it was unclear whether the latest outage was due to a break on land or undersea.

Seacom outage reports on Downdetector — 4 November 2025

Services with high outage reports on Downdetector — 4 November 2025