Best stock pickers in South Africa

2022 has been a brutal year for global stock markets. Runaway inflation, rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine, and recession fears have pummelled share prices.

The MSCI World Index was already down 25% by the end of September, and the S&P 500 declined by a similar margin.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) did not perform much better, with the Top 40 index declining 13% over the last six months.

To add to South African investors’ misery, the rand weakened from R14.50 to the US Dollar in March to over R18 in October.

During market volatility and uncertain times, it is more difficult to pick shares which will show a good return.

It is, therefore, not surprising that many financial advisers tell their clients to stick with money markets, bonds, gold, and defensive stocks until the markets recover.

However, seasoned analysts and fund managers have done an exceptional job at picking winners this year.

For this analysis, Daily Investor recorded all the stock picks from prominent analysts and fund managers between January 2022 and September 2022.

We then calculated the performance of these shares and compared them with the performance of the JSE Top 40 over the same period as the stocks.

PSG Wealth’s Ricus Reeders had an exceptional performance. Nine of his picks showed a positive return, with his top pick, Thungela Resources, increasing by over 142%.

His other top picks included Mosaic with a 40% return, Grindrod Shipping with a 36% return, and Altria with a 9% return.

Reeders outperformed the JSE Top 40 by 32% and achieved an average performance of 23% year-to-date.

To show a positive return in the current market was incredibly difficult, which is why Reeders’s performance was exceptional.

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft, who had an exceptional stock-picking performance over the last three years, continued his good run.

His picks outperformed the JSE Top 40 by 12%, helped by Africa Oil Corp, Nov Inc, Range Resources, and Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte.

Lonwabo Maqubela from Perpetua Investment Managers ranked third, followed by Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective and Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management.

The table below shows South Africa’s top stock pickers who outperformed the JSE Top 40 year-to-date.

Analyst Company Performance versus JSE Top 40 Ricus Reeders PSG Wealth Ruimsig 31.67% Drikus Combrinck Capicraft 11.56% Lonwabo Maqubela Perpetua Investment Managers 9.05% Graeme Körner Körner Perspective 8.28% Jean Pierre Verster Protea Capital Management 8.11% Jimmy Moyaha Independent 6.81% Rowan Williams Nitrogen Fund Managers 5.89% Mark du Toit Oyster Catcher Investments 5.62% Jonathan Fisher PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston 5.50% Wayne McCurrie FNB Wealth & Investments 5.46% Nick Kunze Sanlam Private Wealth 4.61% Karl Gevers Benguela Global Fund Managers 4.36% Deryck Janse van Rensburg Anchor 3.34% Dale Hutcheson Absa Asset Management 2.04% Chantal Marx FNB Wealth & Investments 2.04% Graeme Franck PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston 1.84% Imtiaz Suliman Sentio Capital 1.76% Viv Govender Rand Swiss 1.19% Zwelakhe Mnguni Benguela Global Fund Managers 0.24% Robert Towell Sasfin Securities 0.11%

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.

