Eskom produces less electricity than in 2008

Statistics South Africa’s “Electricity generated and available for Distribution” report reveals that Eskom produces less electricity now than in 2008.

The report revealed that electricity production decreased by 8.2% year-on-year in September 2022.

Seasonally adjusted electricity generation decreased by 6.9% in September 2022 compared with August 2022.

What is particularly concerning is that the electricity generated in South Africa is now at its lowest level since 2008.

Fourteen years ago, South Africa produced 22,000 GWh of electricity per month. Fast forward to September 2022, and this number dropped to 19,000 GWh.

The chart below shows the seasonally adjusted electricity generated in South Africa and the downward trend over the last fourteen years.

The report also revealed that electricity distribution (consumption) decreased by 7.5% year-on-year in September 2022.

Seasonally adjusted electricity distribution decreased by 7.7% month-on-month in September 2022, following month-on-month changes of 6.1% in August 2022 and -3.0% in July 2022.

Seasonally adjusted electricity distribution decreased by 1.8% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the second quarter of 2022.

The chart below shows the electricity distribution in South Africa’s year-on-year percentage change.

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.