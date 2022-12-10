Shameel Joosub’s performance as Vodacom CEO analysed

Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub is a core part of Vodacom’s success over the last decade and is the best telecommunications chief executive in South Africa today.
Joosub joined Vodacom in March 1994 after completing his articles and quickly moved up to management level.
He has served as Managing Director in a number of Vodacom companies since 1998 before taking the reins at Vodacom South Africa.
While serving as managing director at Vodacom South Africa, he was appointed as a Vodacom Group Board director.
He headed up Vodafone Spain as CEO for two years before returning to South Africa in 2012 to take over as Vodacom CEO.
Under his leadership, Vodacom excelled and brought many firsts to South Africa, including the first commercial LTE network and the first 5G mobile network.
He also brings stability to the mobile operator, and his in-depth understanding of the company and the telecoms market has helped Vodacom to outperform its peers.
During Joosub’s tenure as CEO, Vodacom’s revenue increased from R67 billion to R103 billion, and net profit increased from R10 billion to R18 billion.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased from R23 billion to R40 billion.
He also significantly strengthened Vodacom’s balance sheet, with net equity riding from R19 billion to R85 billion.
Shareholders benefitted from solid dividends with a dividend yield that was consistently between 5% and 7%.
Joosub is a core pillar of Vodacom’s strong performance, and shareholders are in good hands with him at the helm.
Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub’s performance
The table and charts below show Shameel Joosub’s performance during his tenure as Vodacom CEO.
For this comparison, Daily Investor used data from the last Vodacom annual report before Joosub became CEO, and the latest annual report under his leadership.
|Shameel Joosub
|2012
|2022
|Change
|Revenue
|R66.929 billion
|R102.736 billion
|+53%
|EBITDA
|R22.763 billion
|R39.888 billion
|+75%
|Net Profit
|R10.203 billion
|R17.734 billion
|+74%
|Free Cash Flow
|R10.971 billion
|R15.660 billion
|+43%
|Net Equity
|R18.930 billion
|R85.466 billion
|+351%
|Share Price
|R106.98
|R125.72
|+18%
|Staff
|7,503
|8,132
|+8%
Revenue and net income
Equity and assets
Cash flow and dividends
This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.
