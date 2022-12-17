Favourite US tech shares from South Africa’s best stock pickers

The most popular United States tech shares among South Africa’s prominent fund managers and analysts in 2022 were Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Nvidia, and Apple.

For this analysis, Daily Investor recorded the stock picks of guests on platforms like the JSE’s SA Stock Picks show and Business Day TV’s Stock Watch.

The research included all stock picks of United States-based shares between 1 January 2022 and 6 December 2022.

The stock pickers included Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro, Rand Swiss’ Viv Govender, BoE Private Clients’ Deryck Janse van Rensburg, and Benguela Global Fund Managers’ Zwelakhe Mnguni.

It also featured Kruger International’s Mia Kruger, Korner Perspective’s Graeme Körner, Cornerpiece Capital’s Ashraf Mohamed, and FNB Wealth’s Wayne McCurrie.

All the most popular international stocks picked by fund managers and analysts were big-cap US tech stocks.

Microsoft topped the list. Körner said Microsoft is a great tech company as its products are entrenched, and its cloud business is showing strong growth.

Mnguni agreed, saying the company is well-run with a lot of annuity income. “Microsoft’s product portfolio is well diversified between the consumer, business, and cloud segments,” he said.

The second most popular international share in 2023 was Meta, which was pummelled in 2023.

Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore said Meta offers good value at its current levels, and all that is needed to make it pop is for CEO Mark Zuckerberg to cut metaverse spending.

“All that Zuckerberg needs to do is curb spending on the metaverse, and the stock can easily double in price,” he said. “There is still a lot of value in the company to help it to run from here.”

Other popular international tech stocks among South African investors were Amazon, Nvidia, and Apple.

Here is a list of the top US tech shares among South Africa’s top stock pickers this year.

Microsoft – 7 investors

Stock pickers: David Shapiro, Viv Govender, Devin Shutte, Deryck Janse van Rensburg, Zwelakhe Mnguni, Mia Kruger, Graeme Körner

Meta – 6 investors

Stock pickers: Ashraf Mohamed, David Shapiro, Wayne McCurrie, Jacobus Brink, Nick Crail, Viv Govender

Amazon – 5 investors

Stock pickers: David Shapiro, Gary Booysen, Viv Govender, Deryck Janse van Rensburg, Nick Crail

Nvidia – 5 investors

Stock pickers: Viv Govender, Gary Booysen, Craig Pheiffer, David Shapiro, Wayne McCurrie

Apple – 4 investors

Stock pickers: David Shapiro, Caroline Cremen, Wayne McCurrie, Deryck Janse van Rensburg

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.