Super-investors are buying these ten stocks

The most popular shares among super-investors over the last few months are Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Salesforce.

It was revealed by Dataroma, which tracks Form 13F filings from super-investors with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the United States.

Institutional investment managers with $100 million or more in assets under management (AUM) must file quarterly Form 13F reports.

These reports have to disclose their equity holdings, which gives retail investors a glimpse into where super-investors are putting their money.

The super-investors tracked by Dataroma include Warren Buffet, Charlie Munger, Bill Ackman, Carl Icahn, Ray Dalio, and Michael Burry.

Although knowing what big hedge funds are doing is valuable, it is challenging to mimic their trades as they only file their Form 13F within 45 days after the last day of the calendar quarter.

Understandably, most funds conceal their investment strategy by waiting until the end of the 45 days before filing their reports.

However, tracking which stocks the top investors are buying is still educational and can reveal trends from which fund managers and retail investors can benefit.

Most popular stocks over the last quarter

Dataroma revealed that big tech stocks remained popular among super-investors over the last few months.

Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Salesforce topped the list of the most popular picks over the last quarter.

Other popular investments included Visa, Booking Holdings, Paypal, Walt Disney, and Charter Communications.

The table below shows the most popular buys among super-investors in Q3 2022.

Company Number of buys Meta Platforms 15 Microsoft 13 Amazon.com 12 Alphabet 11 Salesforce 8 Alphabet C 8 Visa 8 Booking Holdings 8 PayPal Holdings 7 Walt Disney 7

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.