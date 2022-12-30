EasyEquities beats Standard Bank and FNB

Research from Daily Investor shows that EasyEquities is the most popular online share trading platform in South Africa and easily outperforms Standard Bank, FNB, and Absa’s alternatives.

Online share trading showed steady growth in the country after the big banks launched online trading platforms.

Although there was good uptake, online share trading was associated with well-to-do South Africans with a lot of disposable income.

It all changed after EasyEquities entered the scene. It made share trading easy and gave millions of South Africans access to the financial markets.

EasyEquities was created in 2014 and is a product of First World Trader, which forms part of JSE-listed Purple Group.

Its biggest selling point is its patented fractional share rights (FSR) model, which allows investors to buy and sell small portions of equities traded on stock exchanges.

The platform was a huge hit among investors and more than tripled the size of the retail investors base in South Africa.

Apart from its easy-to-use interface and fractional share rights model, Easy Equities had another winning formula – partnering with big brands.

The company counts Capitec Bank, Discovery Bank, Sanlam, Satrix, Capitec, Telkom, and Bidvest among its partners.

This helped EasyEquities to rapidly grow its user base and significantly increase trading volumes in recent years.

EasyEquities’ exceptional performance was confirmed in Daily Investor’s 2022 South African Investor Report.

The report is based on survey responses from South African retail and institutional investors.

The survey was conducted in October 2022 and received responses from 1,090 South African investors.

58% of respondents said EasyEquities is their preferred online share trading platform, followed by Standard Bank at 20% and FNB at 14%.

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.

