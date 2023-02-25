Former Eskom CEO Jacob Maroga said the power utility technically implemented stage 8 load-shedding this week, as any cuts above 7,000MW are stage 8.
Maroga was referring to Eskom’s official figures, which showed load-shedding of 7,045MW on 21 February and 7,092MW on 22 February.
On Sunday, Eskom said it would implement stage 6 load-shedding until further notice and did not update this announcement despite shedding more load.
Many energy experts, including Chris Yelland and Maroga, highlighted that Eskom increased the level of load-shedding without informing the public.
Eskom’s website explained that stage 6 load-shedding allows for up to 6,000MW of the national load to be shed.
Stage 7 allows for up to 7,000MW of the national load to be shed, and stage 8 allows for up to 8,000MW.
On 20 February 2023, Eskom shed 6,595MW of the national load, which equates to stage 7 load-shedding.
On 21 and 22 February, over 7,000MW of the national load was shed, which equates to stage 8 load-shedding.
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha told MyBroadband that the data he publishes is for a point in the evening, which is the highest demand period.
The power utility announces the load-shedding stage up-front and is, therefore, an estimate of the electricity supply deficit.
Eskom manages the power system continuously in real-time to ensure there’s sufficient supply to always meet demand.
“This is being done by reducing the demand to match available supply at all times while maintaining a buffer reserve,” he said.
Demand may exceed the previously announced estimate, which forces Eskom to lift the level of load-shedding without announcing it.
“As you will see in the figures, it is accurate to say at that particular time last night, load-shedding was Stage 7,” he said.
Mantshantsha’s explanation makes sense, except that 7,092MW cut from the grid is stage 8 load-shedding, not stage 7.
The table below shows the official load-shedding stage over the last week, the reported evening peak load-shedding, and the actual stage based on Eskom’s definition.
|Date
|Eskom stage announced
|Electricity shed (MW)
|Actual stage at peak
|17 February 2023
|Stage 4
|3,353MW
|Stage 4
|18 February 2023
|Stage 4
|3,484MW
|Stage 4
|19 February 2023
|Stage 4
|3,413MW
|Stage 4
|20 February 2023
|Stage 6
|6,595MW
|Stage 7
|21 February 2023
|Stage 6
|7,045MW
|Stage 8
|22 February 2023
|Stage 6
|7,092MW
|Stage 8
|23 February 2023
|Stage 6
|6,061MW
|Stage 7
This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.
