Naspers and Prosus chairman dumps shares worth R3.4 billion

Naspers and Prosus chairman Koos Bekker sold R3.4 billion in Prosus shares on the open market through his family trust.

Bekker’s family trust went on a share-selling spree from 24 March to 28 March, selling 2.5 million Prosus shares, amounting to a total transaction value of R3.4 billion.

Prosus said the proceeds from these sales would finance building operations at hotels in various countries in which Bekker’s family trust holds interest.

“The family trust continues to retain all its Naspers shares and three-quarters of its total interest in Prosus that it had prior to the disposals noted above,” it added.

It is the latest in a series of open market sales from Naspers directors and executives since the companies announced an ongoing share buyback program.

On 27 June 2022, Naspers announced the beginning of an open-ended share buyback program for Naspers and Prosus shares.

This program aims to shrink the gap between the shares’ net asset values and the price at which they are trading.

Naspers’ decision to buy back its shares told investors the company was convinced the shares were trading at a discount to the point of investing its own money.

The market welcomed the share buyback plan, and Naspers’ stock price jumped by 23% on the news, bringing much-needed relief to the shareholders.

However, it was not long before investors received conflicting signals from the Naspers management team and board members.

Shortly after the share buyback was announced, Naspers and Prosus directors started selling millions of rands in shares.

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk led the pack, selling R1.72 billion in shares in seven transactions amidst the buyback program.

From June 2022, Naspers and Prosus directors and executives sold over R5 billion in Naspers and Prosus shares.

Counterpoint Asset Management executive director and portfolio manager Piet Viljoen slated the share sale by Naspers and Prosus directors amidst the share buyback scheme.

“Directors of Naspers are selling large chunks of shares while the company is in a buyback program. Have they no shame?” Viljoen said.

He previously said if Naspers’ management was truly concerned about creating shareholder value, they would unbundle their Tencent stake and give investors the full value of their holding.

Koos Bekker’s family trust share sale

Date Shares sold Weighted average share value Total transaction value 2023/03/24 1,100,000 R1,389.88 R1,528,870,420.00 2023/03/27 950,000 R1,337.84 R1,270,944,105.00 2023/03/28 450,000 R1,359.59 R611,816,940.00 Total 2,500,000 – R3,411,631,465.00

Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk and other executives’ share sales

Date Shares sold Value Name Relation 29-Jun-22 6766 R15,433,275.99 Mark Sorour Director 08-Jul-22 54000 R149,160,707.34 Steve Pacak Director 29-Aug-22 69225 R175,617,573.98 Bob van Dijk CEO 30-Aug-22 109393 R268,346,947.16 Bob van Dijk CEO 31-Aug-22 233835 R571,255,794.99 Bob van Dijk CEO 01-Sep-22 106377 R255,884,256.79 Bob van Dijk CEO 02-Sep-22 123995 R291,868,879.42 Bob van Dijk CEO 05-Sep-22 32590 R77,226,062.46 Bob van Dijk CEO 07-Dec-22 31395 R82,796,611.31 Bob van Dijk CEO 07-Dec-22 2451 R6,463,911.27 Basil Sgourdos CFO 27-Jan-23 27360 R92,438,255.23 Basil Sgourdos CFO Total 797387 R1,986,492,275.94 – –

