What’s Next — Stephen van Niekerk unpacks Momentum’s innovative LifeReturns health screening app

Stephen van Niekerk is the Executive Head of Momentum Myriad and has worked at Momentum for 20 years.

He and his team have played a vital role in the evolution of the Momentum Myriad life insurance product range and are responsible for key innovations in the risk protection market — such as Longevity Protection and Momentum’s Breadth of Cover Guarantee.

Most recently, he has been the brains behind the revolutionary LifeReturns® solution, which is Momentum Life Insurance’s digital screening application.

In this episode of What’s Next, Stephen van Niekerk discusses why Momentum built the LifeReturns® tool and how it works.

He then explains the many benefits that LifeReturns® offers to Momentum clients, such as discounts on their life insurance.

Van Niekerk also takes a deeper dive into the fascinating technology that allows LifeReturns® to conduct health screening tests through a smartphone camera.

He concludes by noting that the technology used for LifeReturns® is constantly evolving and that there are still many more enhancements to come that will provide even more value to Momentum customers.

You can watch the full interview with Stephen van Niekerk below.