What’s Next — Fedgroup CEO Grant Field discusses the importance of ESG investing

In this What’s Next interview, Fedgroup CEO Grant Field meets with Aki Anastasiou to discuss how sustainability trends can positively impact the investment landscape.

Field holds a BSc in Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand and an MBA from the University of Pretoria.

He has worked at Fedgroup since 2002, where he initially used his tech expertise to help set up its IT department.

Field soon became the Fedgroup COO and was responsible for designing a bespoke software system that streamlined the company’s operations.

In 2015, Field took on his current role as CEO at Fedgroup.

He is now responsible for breaking from the industry mould by spearheading a client-centric approach in the provision of financial services.

Field is also ensuring Fedgroup remains at the cutting edge of developments in the financial services space by using the latest technologies, such as AI and IoT.

Interview with Grant Field

In his interview, Field talks about the growing trend of ESG investing and why investors should pay attention to it.

He highlights the opportunities in sustainable investing and talks about whether investors really care about saving the world or if their sole concern is making money.

Field then explains how Fedgroup’s investment approach differs from other financial services institutions.

He discusses how the company began and how he has used Fedgroup’s Impact Farming investment product to bring new offerings to the market.

Finally, Field highlights the risk-return trade-off in sustainable investing and explains how Fedgroup mitigates these risks.

The full What’s Next interview with Fedgroup CEO Grant Field is embedded below.