What’s Next – Fedgroup’s Warren Winchester on the importance of their sustainability venture

In this What’s Next interview, Fedgroup’s General Manager for Ventures, Warren Winchester, talks about the role of sustainable investing in global issues such as food and energy security.

Winchester is a qualified chartered accountant with experience in investment banking and debt capital markets.

Winchester has held several key financial positions at top organisations and has a track record of success in operations, reporting, and controls.

He has also always had a keen interest in farming – specifically regenerative agriculture – and has completed several courses focused on holistic farming.

In 2019, Winchester put this knowledge into practice when he started his own farm using regenerative principles and solar power.

His financial and agricultural expertise make Winchester the ideal person to be Fedgroup’s General Manager for Ventures.

Interview with Warren Winchester

Winchester begins his interview with Aki Anastasiou by explaining why a financial services provider like Fedgroup is concerned about sustainability and impact investing.

He then discusses why farmers struggle to get access to capital and how Fedgroup decides which farming projects to provide with funding through its Impact Farming product.

Winchester also talks about Fedgroup’s involvement in green energy and explains how it adds value to existing projects.

He highlights the benefits of Fedgroup being involved in these sustainable projects, as well as how it measures its impact.

The full What’s Next interview with Fedgroup’s Warren Winchester is embedded below.