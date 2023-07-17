Load-shedding makes South Africa poorer

There is a clear relationship between electricity consumption and wealth, which explains why Eskom load-shedding is so devastating to South Africa.

The relationship is illustrated by plotting electricity or energy consumption against gross domestic product (GDP) per capita.

It reveals that countries that consume less electricity have a far lower GDP per capita, while countries that consume greater energy are richer.

Five countries have energy consumption of lower than 100 kilowatt-hour (kWh) per person — Haiti, South Sudan, Niger, Ethiopia, and Benin.

These countries are some of the poorest in the world and struggle with problems like absolute poverty.

On the other end of the scale, numerous countries, which are typically very rich, consume over 10,000 kWh per capita.

These countries include the United States, Sweden, Luxembourg, Finland, Canada, Qatar, Bahrain, Norway, and Iceland.

Most of these countries are known for having stable and strong economies and their citizens enjoy high living standards.

The relationship between electricity and wealth is logical, as increased energy availability increases the number of production possibilities.

Industrial revolutions are characterised by technological developments significantly increasing production output.

The First Industrial Revolution, for example, was closely linked to steam power increasing productivity in manufacturing and accelerated transportation.

The Second Industrial Revolution integrated scientific knowledge into technological developments, leading to electrification used to power equipment, machinery, and tools.

The Third Industrial Revolution, which was largely based on the discovery of the semiconductor chip, also relies on a stable electricity supply.

Having enough or even excess electricity ensures that there are fewer restrictions on the extent to which an economy can innovate and grow.

In South Africa, the lack of a stable electricity supply is preventing businesses from growing and is putting a cap on economic growth.

The result is a decline in GDP per capita, which means South Africans are getting poorer while the rest of the world is getting richer.

Electricity consumption and wealth

The chart and table below show the relationship between energy consumption and wealth:

Country Electricity use (kWh/capita) Haiti 40 South Sudan 41 Niger 51 Ethiopia 68 Benin 97 Tanzania 102 Democratic Republic of the Congo 105 Nigeria 142 Nepal 144 Togo 151 Kenya 167 Congo 194 Myanmar 220 Senegal 233 Sudan 264 Cote d’Ivoire 271 Cambodia 273 Cameroon 280 Angola 310 Bangladesh 317 Ghana 339 Pakistan 420 Mozambique 483 Sri Lanka 520 Nicaragua 562 Guatemala 601 Honduras 608 Philippines 691 Bolivia 728 India 797 Indonesia 808 Morocco 903 Syrian Arab Republic 908 El Salvador 950 Jamaica 1085 Gabon 1119 Iraq 1244 Colombia 1320 Peru 1334 Algeria 1369 Ecuador 1376 Tunisia 1408 Cuba 1448 Tajikistan 1486 Egypt 1592 Dominican Republic 1597 Namibia 1675 Botswana 1678 Paraguay 1682 Moldova 1725 Libya 1890 Jordan 1921 Costa Rica 1923 Kyrgyz Republic 1941 Armenia 1977 Mongolia 2032 Panama 2071 Mauritius 2182 Mexico 2186 Azerbaijan 2202 Albania 2309 Thailand 2484 Lebanon 2583 Romania 2584 Turkmenistan 2586 Brazil 2611 Georgia 2694 Turkiye 2815 Kosovo 2818 Iran 2928 Argentina 3075 Uruguay 3093 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3361 Ukraine 3419 Suriname 3493 Latvia 3507 North Macedonia 3514 Cyprus 3549 Belarus 3690 Croatia 3714 Lithuania 3821 Chile 3895 China 3905 Hungary 3966 Poland 3972 South Africa 4184 Serbia 4272 Malaysia 4539 Montenegro 4612 Portugal 4663 Bulgaria 4709 Curacao 4798 Malta 4925 Italy 5002 Greece 5063 United Kingdom 5130 Slovak Republic 5137 Spain 5356 Kazakhstan 5600 Ireland 5672 Denmark 5859 Hong Kong 6083 Czechia 6259 Oman 6475 Israel 6601 Russian Federation 6603 Trinidad and Tobago 6661 Netherlands 6713 Slovenia 6728 Estonia 6732 France 6940 Germany 7035 Switzerland 7520 Belgium 7709 Japan 7820 Austria 8356 Singapore 8845 New Zealand 9013 Saudi Arabia 9048 Brunei Darussalam 10121 Korea 10497 United Arab Emirates 11563 United States 12994 Sweden 13480 Luxembourg 13915 Finland 15250 Kuwait 15298 Canada 15588 Qatar 16415 Bahrain 19970 Norway 23000 Iceland 53832

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.