What’s Next — Easy Crypto’s Brent Petersen on the differences between cryptocurrency investing and forex trading

In this episode of What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou, Brent Petersen — Head of South Africa and Legal Lead at Easy Crypto — discusses the differences between cryptocurrency investing and forex trading.

Petersen is an admitted attorney and Notary Public of the South African High Court who boasts over nine years of industry experience.

He specialises in providing advisory services across corporate, commercial, and cryptocurrency law and has a strong contract law background.

In his current roles at Easy Crypto, Petersen focuses on the legal frameworks and regulations in South Africa that deal with cryptocurrency asset transactions, blockchain technology, and exchange control regulations.

The interview

In this episode of What’s Next, Petersen discusses how interest rates affect the willingness of South Africans to commit to long-term cryptocurrency investments.

He then outlines the key differences between cryptocurrency investments and forex trading, before unpacking how the stigma surrounding cryptocurrency investments can be destroyed.

Petersen also discusses how at a global level, people between the ages of 18 and 35 are showing an increased willingness to embrace cryptocurrency, and explains whether this is the case in South Africa.

He concludes the interview by detailing the biggest opportunities for cryptocurrency in the retail space.

You can watch the full interview with Brent Petersen below.