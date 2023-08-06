André de Ruyter lands job in the United States

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has landed a swanky new job at the private Ivy League research university Yale in New Haven, Connecticut.

De Ruyter left Eskom with immediate effect in February 2023, following an explosive interview on eNCA where he accused the ANC of corruption and enrichment through Eskom.

He said there was knowledge and support of corruption at the highest levels of the ruling party and the government.

In May, De Ruyter released a new book, Truth to Power: My Three Years Inside Eskom, in which he exposed further details about corruption and incompetence at the power utility.

Following his departure from Eskom, De Ruyter left South Africa and has been living in a secret location for the past few months.

He revealed that his decision to leave the country followed a warning that his life could be in danger because of his revelations related to corruption at Eskom.

“I was made aware that I had reason to be careful. Rather than wait around to see if the intelligence had merit, I decided to be prudent,” he said.

His concerns followed an alleged attempt on his life in December 2022. Doctors found high cyanide levels in his blood after he felt dizzy and disoriented at the office.

Commenting on the poisoning, he said it is difficult to speculate who was behind the attempt on his life. “There is a pretty long list of people with motive,” he said.

De Ruyter previously indicated that he had received a few interesting career opportunities, many related to green energy.

Sunday newspaper Rapport has revealed that De Ruyter has accepted a position at the prestigious private United States university, Yale.

He will be a senior guest lecturer, presenting a course on renewable energy and the green economy market.

Eskom’s Just Energy Transition (JET) vision, which focuses on achieving “net zero” carbon emissions by 2050, will be a core part of the course.

He will present the course at three of Yale’s institutions – School of Management, Jackson School of Global Affairs, and School of the Environment.

Founded in 1701, Yale is one of the oldest and richest institutions of higher education in the United States.

Yale University is affiliated with 65 Nobel laureates, five Fields Medalists, four Abel Prize laureates, and three Turing Award winners.

