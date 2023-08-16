Takealot tests 1-hour delivery service

Takealot has launched a new 1-hour on-demand delivery service trial in Cape Town’s northern suburbs.

Dubbed TakealotNow, it will initially be available in Durbanville, Bellville, Brackenfell, Kraaifontein, Kuilsriver and Parow. It plans to add additional areas soon.

A range of curated products are available for 1-hour delivery, including laptops, smartphones, beauty essentials, toys, and alternative energy products.

TakealotNow is available through a section of the Mr D app, and customers can enjoy the speedy delivery up to 22:00.

Takealot.com CEO Frederik Zietsman said South African online shoppers are growing increasingly used to quick turnarounds.

Checkers Sixty60 has popularised delivery within an hour, and many competitors now offer similar services.

Mr D CEO Alex Wörz said TakealotNow is a customer proposition that aligns with Takealot and Mr D’s customer-centric strategy.

“The proposition opens up the opportunity to scale across the country using our distribution network of over 15,000 delivery partners,” he said.

Zietsman said the price to have items delivered within an hour is the same as the normal Takealot courier pricing.

He said TakealotNow aligns with their strategy to grow their eCommerce offering through customer-centric services.

South African eCommerce is still lagging behind countries like Brazil and Argentina, which shows how much potential there is for growth.

“There is massive potential for digital commerce in South Africa, and the service providers in the market will accelerate the growth,” he said.

He added that local consumers are not served particularly well, which presents a tremendous opportunity for Takealot.

Zietsman expects unique demands in different areas, allowing them to tailor the service based on consumers’ needs.

“The assortment of products in a township may look completely different from what is available in an urban area,” he said.

“We are excited because of the customised, nuanced model where consumer demand dictates product ranges instead of being offered everything you think they want to buy.”

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.