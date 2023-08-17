Bill Gates’ foundation bought shares in JSE-listed company

17 August 2023

In the second quarter of 2023, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust saw the value of its share portfolio increase to a record $42.06 billion as it added to its stake in Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway and bought JSE-listed Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his former wife, Melinda Gates, started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000.

In 2006, the foundation’s trustees established a two-entity structure that separated the program work from the investment of the foundation’s assets.

The two entities are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which distributes money to grantees, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which manages the endowment assets and funds the foundation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust currently holds 23 stocks.

Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway has been the trust’s top holding since 2007 but dropped to second place in Q4 2022. In Q1 2023, it fell to third place.

The foundation started selling its Berkshire Hathaway shares in Q3 2022, when it reduced its stake by 14.41%.

In Q4 2022, the trust reduced its Berkshire Hathaway shareholding by a further 16.84%, and in Q1 2023, it reduced its stake by 20.25%.

However, in Q2 2023, the foundation increased its stake in the company by 27.69%.

The foundation also bought shares in AB InBev, which owns popular local beer brands like Black Label, Castle, and Windhoek.

The foundation bought 1,703,000 shares in the JSE-listed brewer, valued at $96,594,000. Ab InBev comprises only 0.23% of the foundation’s portfolio.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust made no other changes to its portfolio in Q2, and technology giant Microsoft remains its top holding, comprising 31.79% of the portfolio.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Q2 2023 portfolio

Stock Portfolio percentage Change Value
MSFT – Microsoft 31.79% No change $13,371,191,000
BRK.B – Berkshire Hathaway 20.38% Add 27.69% $8,573,713,000
CNI – Canadian National Railway 15.78% No change $6,637,879,000
WM – Waste Management 14.53% No change $6,110,340,000
CAT – Caterpillar 4.30% No change $1,809,357,000
DE – Deere & Co. 3.77% No change $1,587,410,000
ECL – Ecolab 2.32% No change $974,157,000
KOF – Coca-Cola 1.23% No change $517,748,000
WMT – Walmart 1.13% No change $474,819,000
FDX – FedEx 0.90% No change $380,368,000
SDGR – SCHRODINGER 0.83% No change $348,525,000
WCN – Waste Connections 0.73% No change $307,182,000
CCI – Crown Castle International 0.38% No change $161,803,000
CPNG – Coupang 0.38% No change $160,916,000
UPS – United Parcel Service 0.32% No change $132,769,000
MSGS – Madison Square Garden Sports 0.26% No change $111,402,000
BUD – Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.23% Buy $96,594,000
KHC – Kraft Heinz 0.22% No change $93,102,000
DHR – Danaher 0.21% No change $89,520,000
HRL – Hormel Foods 0.21% No change $88,295,000
ONON – On Holding 0.04% No change $16,500,000
CVNA – Carvana 0.03% No change $13,478,000
VRM – Vroom 0.01% No change $3,600,000
Source: Dataroma

This article was first published by Daily Investor and is republished with permission.

