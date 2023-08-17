Bill Gates’ foundation bought shares in JSE-listed company

In the second quarter of 2023, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust saw the value of its share portfolio increase to a record $42.06 billion as it added to its stake in Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway and bought JSE-listed Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his former wife, Melinda Gates, started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000.

In 2006, the foundation’s trustees established a two-entity structure that separated the program work from the investment of the foundation’s assets.

The two entities are the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which distributes money to grantees, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust, which manages the endowment assets and funds the foundation.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Trust currently holds 23 stocks.

Warren Buffett-owned Berkshire Hathaway has been the trust’s top holding since 2007 but dropped to second place in Q4 2022. In Q1 2023, it fell to third place.

The foundation started selling its Berkshire Hathaway shares in Q3 2022, when it reduced its stake by 14.41%.

In Q4 2022, the trust reduced its Berkshire Hathaway shareholding by a further 16.84%, and in Q1 2023, it reduced its stake by 20.25%.

However, in Q2 2023, the foundation increased its stake in the company by 27.69%.

The foundation also bought shares in AB InBev, which owns popular local beer brands like Black Label, Castle, and Windhoek.

The foundation bought 1,703,000 shares in the JSE-listed brewer, valued at $96,594,000. Ab InBev comprises only 0.23% of the foundation’s portfolio.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust made no other changes to its portfolio in Q2, and technology giant Microsoft remains its top holding, comprising 31.79% of the portfolio.

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Q2 2023 portfolio

Stock Portfolio percentage Change Value MSFT – Microsoft 31.79% No change $13,371,191,000 BRK.B – Berkshire Hathaway 20.38% Add 27.69% $8,573,713,000 CNI – Canadian National Railway 15.78% No change $6,637,879,000 WM – Waste Management 14.53% No change $6,110,340,000 CAT – Caterpillar 4.30% No change $1,809,357,000 DE – Deere & Co. 3.77% No change $1,587,410,000 ECL – Ecolab 2.32% No change $974,157,000 KOF – Coca-Cola 1.23% No change $517,748,000 WMT – Walmart 1.13% No change $474,819,000 FDX – FedEx 0.90% No change $380,368,000 SDGR – SCHRODINGER 0.83% No change $348,525,000 WCN – Waste Connections 0.73% No change $307,182,000 CCI – Crown Castle International 0.38% No change $161,803,000 CPNG – Coupang 0.38% No change $160,916,000 UPS – United Parcel Service 0.32% No change $132,769,000 MSGS – Madison Square Garden Sports 0.26% No change $111,402,000 BUD – Anheuser-Busch InBev 0.23% Buy $96,594,000 KHC – Kraft Heinz 0.22% No change $93,102,000 DHR – Danaher 0.21% No change $89,520,000 HRL – Hormel Foods 0.21% No change $88,295,000 ONON – On Holding 0.04% No change $16,500,000 CVNA – Carvana 0.03% No change $13,478,000 VRM – Vroom 0.01% No change $3,600,000 Source: Dataroma

