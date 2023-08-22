The Eskom load-shedding lie

National Rationalised Specifications (NRS) Association of South Africa chairman Vally Padayachee revealed that Eskom never used its own guidelines and definitions of load-shedding stages.

Speaking to eNCA, Padayachee said that when load-shedding was first introduced, Eskom indicated it was 1,000 MW per stage.

Eskom published and distributed numerous documents which showed that each stage corresponded with how many thousands of megawatts were cut from the grid.

Stage 1 means up to 1,000 MW was cut from the grid, Stage 2 means up to 2,000 MW was cut from, Stage 3 up to 3,000 MW, and so forth.

However, Padayachee has revealed that Eskom never used this widely distributed guideline and definition in its load-shedding.

He said one stage of load-shedding could vary from 800 MW to 1,200 MW cut from the grid, which is behind the confusion around load-shedding stages.

Although Eskom has never announced load-shedding above stage 6, it has, on some days, cut more than 7,000 MW from the grid. That equates to stage 8 load-shedding.

More recently, the megawatts cut from the grid have often exceeded the official load-shedding stage that Eskom announced.

The discrepancy, Padayachee explained, is because Eskom is not using the “1,000 MW per load-shedding stage” guideline it is promoting.

The table below shows the discrepancy between Eskom’s load-shedding stage and how much power is cut from the grid.

Date Load-shedding Reported Stage Defined Stage Thu, 1 June 6,684 MW Stage 6 Stage 7 Fri, 2 June 3,967 MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Sat, 3 June 3,978 MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Sun, 4 June 2,042 MW Stage 2 Stage 3 Mon, 5 June 4,553 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Tue, 6 June 3,271 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 7 June 3,136 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 8 June 2,939 MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Fri, 9 June 3,060 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Sat, 10 June 4,091 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Sun, 11 June 3,905 MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Mon, 12 June 3,146 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Tue, 13 June 3,252 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 14 June 3,123 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 15 June 2,949 MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Fri, 16 June 2,912 MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sat, 17 June 3,000 MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sun, 18 June 3,052 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Mon, 19 June 3,161 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Tue, 20 June 3,302 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 21 June 3,397 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 22 June 3,258 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Fri, 23 June 3,041 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Sat, 24 June 3,044 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Sun, 25 June 3,108 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Mon, 26 June 3,287 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Tue, 27 June 3,218 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 28 June 3,281 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 29 June 3,121 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Fri, 30 June 3,076 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Sat, 1 July 3,032 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Sun, 2 July 3,184 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Mon, 3 July 3,379 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Tue, 4 July 3,276 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 5 July 3,454MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Thu, 6 July 3,369 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Fri, 7 July 2,795 MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sat, 8 July 2,708 MW Stage 3 Stage 3 Sun, 9 July 3,054 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Mon, 10 July 3,771 MW Stage 4 Stage 4 Tue, 11 July 4,082 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Wed, 12 July 6,432 MW Stage 6 Stage 7 Thu, 13 July 6,929MW Stage 6 Stage 7 Fri, 14 July 6,416 MW Stage 6 Stage 7 Sat, 15 July 6,293 MW Stage 6 Stage 7 Sun, 16 July 4,234 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Mon, 17 July 4,616 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Tue, 18 July 3,198 MW Stage 3 Stage 4 Wed, 19 July 4,203 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Thu, 20 July 4,312 MW Stage 4 Stage 5 Fri, 21 July 5,272 MW Stage 5 Stage 6 Sat, 22 July 4,199 MW Stage 4 Stage 5

New load-shedding rules

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has published a consultation document detailing a revised load-shedding approach that allows for up to Stage 16 power cuts.

The new document is known as the third edition of the NRS 048-9 Electricity Supply – Quality of Supply: Code of Practice.

It provides load reduction practices, system restoration practices, and critical load and essential load requirements under system emergencies.

After finishing all consultation processes, the document will be reworked as the NRS 048-9 Code of Practice Edition 3.

It will then replace the current Edition 2 standing code that Eskom’s System Operator uses to define load-shedding stages.

Padayachee explained that they came up with an innovative, simple, and less confusing way to govern load-shedding.

The new regime means that 5% of electricity demand is reduced for each stage of load-shedding. Stage 1 reduces 5% of demand, Stage 2 reduces 10%, Stage 3 cuts 15%, and so forth.

The electricity demand is forecasted for every hour of the day using a formula described below, with sample values in brackets.

Demand (25,000 MW) = Forecasted hourly demand (30,000 MW) + Reserve margin (2,500 MW) – Curtailment load (7,500 MW)

They will then divide the demand with supply, which will show a surplus, where no load-shedding is needed, or a shortfall, which requires load-shedding.

If the shortfall is between 0% and 5%, Stage 1 load-shedding will be introduced. If it is between 5% and 10%, Stage 2 will be implemented.

The new document accommodates up to Stage 16 load-shedding, which caters for the scenario where demand exceeds supply by up to 80%.

The table below outlines the proposed reductions in load under each load-shedding stage for general and load curtailment customers.

The low-demand and high-demand scenarios shown in the last two columns are based on MyBroadband’s own analysis and should be considered indicative only.

Stage Reduction through load-shedding Reduction through load curtailment Low demand scenario: High demand scenario: 23,000-24,000MW 30,000-32,000MW load 1 5% of demand 10% reduction in normal demand profile 1,150–1,200MW 1,500–1,600MW 2 10% of demand 10% reduction in normal demand profile 2,300–2,400MW 3,000–3,200MW 3 15% of demand 15% reduction in normal demand profile 3,450–3,600MW 4,500–4,800MW 4 20% of demand 20% reduction in normal demand profile 4,600–4,800MW 6,000–6,400MW 5 25% of demand 30% reduction in normal demand profile 5,750–6,000MW 7,500–8,000MW 6 30% of demand 30% reduction in normal demand profile 6,900MW–7,200MW 9,000–9,600MW 7 35% of demand 40% reduction in normal demand profile 8,050–8,400MW 10,500–11,200MW 8 40% of demand 40% reduction in normal demand profile 9,200–9,600MW 12,000–12,800MW 9 45% of demand 50% reduction in normal demand profile 10,350–10,800MW 13,500–14,400MW 10 50% of demand 50% reduction in normal demand profile 11,500–12,000MW 15,000–16,000MW 11 55% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 12,650–13,200MW 16,500–17,600MW 12 60% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 13,800–14,400MW 18,000–19,200MW 13 65% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 14,950–15,600MW 10,725–20,800MW 14 70% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 16,100–16,800MW 21,000–22,400MW 15 75% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 17,250–18,000MW 22,500–24,000MW 16 80% of demand Reduction to essential loads or as instructed by System Operator 18,400–19,200MW 24,000–25,600MW

