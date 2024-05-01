Reserve Bank expects 200 more days of load-shedding this year

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) expects around 200 more days of load-shedding in 2024, despite the past few weeks having been power cut-free.

This was revealed in the latest SARB Monetary Policy Review for April, which said load-shedding is expected to decrease gradually in the next three years but will still be a significant drag on growth.

South Africa experienced a meagre 0.6% GDP growth in 2023, which the SARB said amounts to very poor output growth when measured against a growing population and labour force.

However, the SARB’s near- and medium-term outlook is for growth to increase, albeit slowly, as electricity supply improves gradually.

This improvement will be underpinned by the ongoing private investment in renewable energy generation and increased maintenance by Eskom.

“Although the full implementation of the energy and logistics sector reforms will ease the performance challenges in these network industries, inadequate electricity supply and logistical bottlenecks are expected to remain a drag on the economy,” the SARB said.

“In the near term, uncertainty around the reliability of electricity supply persists as the grid remains fragile amid still-elevated unplanned outages, as evidenced by the occasional bouts of Stage 6 load-shedding earlier this year.”

The graph below shows the SARB’s outlook for load-shedding over the next few years.