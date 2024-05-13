What’s Next — Fedgroup’s Warren Winchester and Jason Green discuss the latest commercial property finance trends in South Africa

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Fedgroup’s Warren Winchester and Jason Green unpack the nuances of providing finance in diverse domains.

Warren Winchester is the General Manager of Ventures at Fedgroup. In his role, he works closely with Fedgroup’s partners to ensure their operations meet the forecasts and models on which the company’s products are built.

Jason Green is the General Manager of Property Finance at Fedgroup and boasts an impressive track record in the finance industry.

This includes his current role, which he assumed in 2021, and various previous notable positions — such as Investment Manager at Marr Holdings and Real Estate Development and Property Manager at FWJK Development.

The interview

Green begins the interview by outlining the biggest challenges facing companies who need commercial property finance in South Africa, and why this financing is so important.

Green also discusses solar energy as a key focus for commercial property finance in South Africa and notes that Fedgroup has developed its funding model to accommodate it.

Winchester then explains how easy it is to access Fedgroup’s commercial solar products.

He also discusses the importance of agriculture financing solutions and highlights the ease with which farmers can access the appropriate Fedgroup financial products.

Green and Winchester then expand upon how Fedgroup understands local market dynamics and how this has influenced its ability to serve specific market segments.

They conclude the interview by sharing several success stories from the agricultural sector.

Watch the interview with Warren Winchester and Jason Green below.