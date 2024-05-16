Two South African companies that could benefit if load-shedding returns

Naspers and MTN could benefit if load-shedding resumes. Naspers is a rand hedge, and MTN has invested heavily to protect its network against power cuts.

Speaking on BusinessDayTV’s Stock Watch, two investment experts explained why they believe Naspers and MTN were their picks as two load-shedding-resilient stocks.

Nitrogen Fund Managers’ Rowan Williams said Naspers would be an “easy pick.” It is one of the JSE-listed companies regarded as “rand hedgers” because it generates most of its earnings offshore.

That shields them from the impact of South Africa’s political or economic conditions on the rand.

While Naspers operates many businesses in South Africa — including Media24 and Takealot — its significant investment in Tencent through Prosus is its biggest money maker.

In its last financial half-year results, Naspers reported $2.5 billion in profit and core headline earnings of $0.9 billion. Both Media24 and Takealot reported losses during the same period.

While its Tencent shareholding might protect Naspers from the weak performance of the rand, the company is highly exposed to developments in China.

The Chinese government’s two-year regulatory clampdown on tech companies hammered Tencent’s share price between 2021 and 2023.

While it has relaxed its actions over the past year, the move wiped around $1.1 trillion (R20.18 trillion) off the market values of Chinese tech companies.

Sanlam Investments’ Roy Mutooni said that companies that had built up resistance to load-shedding — including retailers like Pick n Pay and Shoprite — would be among the major beneficiaries if the power cuts should return.

However, the company that Mutooni felt was often overlooked as a potential beneficiary of load-shedding was MTN.

MTN South Africa’s revenue was previously dented by the power cuts due to insufficient backup capacity at its base stations.

Mutooni said MTN was once considerably behind Vodacom in network resilience upgrades but has caught up in the past year. It invested billions to ensure network resilience.

“If load-shedding returns, MTN would not struggle because they invested,” said Mutooni.

MTN recently said its network availability had increased by 27.18% across South Africa since its network resilience programme started.

MTN’s network availability is now over 97% at up to stage 4 load-shedding. This means that MTN customers can use its services during power outages.

MTN is more exposed to fluctuations in the value of the Nigerian Naira than the rand.