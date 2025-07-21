The former South African banking CEO who created two billion-rand tech companies

Michael Jordaan, the former FNB CEO, has carved out a formidable reputation in venture capital, backing and helping to build South African tech companies like Rain and Bank Zero — both now valued in the billions.

Most recently, Lesaka Technologies announced that it was acquiring Bank Zero for R1.1 billion, pending regulatory approvals.

Lesaka Technologies, formerly Net1, is a South African financial technology company listed on the NASDAQ and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).

The acquisition consideration will be settled through a combination of newly issued shares and up to R91 million in cash. Bank Zero shareholders will own approximately 12% of Lesaka’s shares.

Following the acquisition, Jordaan will remain chairman of Bank Zero and join the Lesaka Board of Directors, while Yatin Narsai will continue as CEO. The rest of the management team will remain intact.

Rain was last valued at R25.9 billion by African Rainbow Capital Investments in its half-year results published in March before it delisted from the JSE in May.

While these successes are among his most prominent, Jordaan’s portfolio and list of exits include many similar stories, earning the venture capitalist a reputation for having a Midas touch.

Another two examples in the technology and telecommunications sector are fibre operator Herotel, which focuses on underserved smaller towns, and cryptocurrency exchange VALR.

“I cannot recall the exact valuations, but they were both more than 10× the initial investment,” Jordaan told MyBroadband when asked about his investments in the two companies.

“Both are great businesses that are still doing well today. I am grateful that the awesome founders took me on board right at the beginning.”

Jordaan’s career in finance started at university, although he admits he was not the best student initially.

He attended high school at Paul Roos Gymnasium, matriculating in 1985, and secured entry into Stellenbosch University, where he studied economics and banking supervision.

It was only after discovering his love for economics in his third year that he worked harder, propelling him to graduate cum laude.

Jordaan completed an M.Com in economics and a PhD in banking supervision at Stellenbosch before joining Deutsche Bank in Hamburg, where he completed a management trainee programme.

At Deutsche, he learned about all aspects of banking on the job and became a corporate banker with the institution’s Frankfurt office in 1992.

Return to South Africa and journey to FNB CEO

A younger Michael Jordaan as FNB CEO

In 1994, Jordaan returned to South Africa and joined a programme in the credit and corporate finance divisions of Rand Merchant Bank.

By the end of the programme, he was FirstRand co-founder Paul Harris’ personal assistant — an opportunity and relationship that has stood him in good stead over the years.

For example, Rain was born out of Jordaan and Harris’ combined investment in Multisource, a provider of telecommunications services and products.

Jordaan has highlighted Harris as someone he looks up to. “You want to work with people who are better than you,” Jordaan said.

In 1996, Jordaan became involved in convening, establishing and then becoming CEO of Origin, the Merchant Bank for Individuals, which was subsequently re-branded as RMB Private Bank.

From 1999 to 2000, he was CEO of FNB Homeloans. After Y2K and amid the dotcom crash, he established FNB’s Internet banking and rewards business, eBucks.com.

In 2004, he was appointed FNB CEO at the extraordinarily young age of 36. He is the youngest person to helm the bank in its 187-year history.

Jordaan is widely seen as his generation’s best banking chief executive. Under his leadership, FNB showed strong subscriber growth and was named the most innovative bank in the world.

He also created tremendous value for FirstRand shareholders and FNB clients. Due to his brilliant performance, FirstRand’s share price rose from R5.54 to R35.70 over a decade, translating into a 20% annualised return.

What makes his performance particularly impressive is that he achieved it despite having to steer the bank through the 2008 financial crisis.

From eBucks to crypto

Michael Jordaan

After almost twenty years within FirstRand and ten years leading FNB, Jordaan stepped down as CEO to start his own venture capital firm, Montegray Capital, and invest in technology businesses with high growth potential.

Describing himself as a “techno-optimist” investor, Jordaan said few things genuinely create the future — and entrepreneurs and humble start-ups are the only organisations that truly succeed and work at it.

Through Montegray Capital, Jordaan has invested in 26 companies, including 20 South African ventures. In addition to those already mentioned, he has invested in Clickatell, LocumBase, and Purple Group.

Asked what his most successful investments have been, Jordaan said Bitcoin and Ethereum performed the best.

“Yet in both cases, I sold some too soon. They were also the investments that required the least work but needed strong discipline to HODL through volatility,” he said.

Despite bucking the high failure rate associated with venture capital, Jordaan remained modest about his success.

“In VC, I’ve had my fair share of investment failures, by number,” he said. “The trick is to keep these failures at a much smaller percentage of investment value.”

Jordaan said the way to do that was to invest incrementally as a business proves its worth and quickly cut losses on bad investments.

“This sounds easy, but knowing which is which and then acting on that can be very hard,” he said.

Given his success, MyBroadband asked if Jordaan’s reputation has started preceding him and helped to boost the valuations of the companies he’s been involved with.

“Hopefully not. My input is directed at growing a business and making customers happy,” he said.

“Valuations are a consequence of doing the business basics well. The best entrepreneurs obsess about executing plans, not about their share prices.”

Regarding the recent Bank Zero merger, Jordaan said the founders were very proud to have built a South African unicorn over nine years.

“I salute this management team who did not draw any salaries over this period in order to keep their burn rate low. As true entrepreneurs, they relied on side hustles to keep themselves afloat,” he said.

When asked what he looks for when considering investing in a company, Jordaan said he looks for smart people with a track record of execution.

“It’s not so much about the idea itself but about the ability to make things happen,” he said.