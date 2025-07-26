Why the Vodacom share price dropped 9% in a day

Vodacom’s share price seemingly inexplicably decreased by over 9% on Wednesday from a high of R146.95 to a low of R133.62 shortly after the company published a positive first-quarter trading update.

Analysts MyBroadband spoke to on the day could not explain the outsized negative move. However, Ricus Reeders from PSG Hole in One Ruimsig has said he believes it was profit-taking by traders.

“It’s basically buy the rumour sell the news, as far as I’m concerned, because there was nothing in their report that had any disquiet,” he told Business Day TV.

Reeders also said that even though the Vodacom share price had run very hard over the past 6–12 months, he wouldn’t be surprised if it rebounds to retest its 2022 high of roughly R160.

He said short-term volatility is to be expected in a share price that has risen as sharply as Vodacom’s, which had surged from a low of R85.44 on 19 April 2024.

Vodacom published its Q1 performance update this week, revealing a 10.6% year-on-year increase in revenue for the three months ending 30 June 2025.

Group revenue hit R40.03 billion during the quarter, up from R36.21 billion in the same period last year. Service revenue also increased from R28.96 billion to R32.26 billion.

The improvements were primarily due to excellent performance at its Egypt business, where revenue and service revenue increased by 34.2% and 33.7%, respectively.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub attributed Egypt’s strong performance to clear leadership and consistent network investment, which included the launch of 5G services in the quarter.

“All of the ongoing enhancements to our integrated connectivity and content packages, Vodafone Cash traction and fixed service revenue growth contributed to Egypt’s commercial momentum,” Joosub said.

“As a result, financial services customers increased 37.3% to 12 million and data traffic grew 23.6%.”

Vodacom’s International business — which includes Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Lesotho — also increased revenue by a healthy 10.2% to reach R8.4 billion.

Service revenue in this business grew 9.7% to R8.1 billion, supported by 35.4% in data traffic growth driven by a R1.2 billion investment, which increased Vodacom’s 4G sites in these countries by 20.7%.

Data and financial services boost

Vodacom Group’s service revenue increased 11.4% to R32.3 billion, supported by financial services revenue surging by 18.1% to R3.9 billion.

“Financial services remain a clear strategic priority for the Group and are the largest component of beyond mobile services,” Joosub said.

“Including Safaricom, we now process $460 billion in mobile wallet transaction value annually [14.9% increase], which underscores the impact and scale of this business.”

In its biggest market by revenue — South Africa — Vodacom reported a 3% increase in service revenue, largely supported by growth among contract customers.

The prepaid segment in South Africa recorded a slight decline in service revenue, while customers also dropped by 7.7% due to deletions of inactive numbers in prior quarters.

However, prepaid average revenue per user increased by 16% to R58, while prepaid data revenue also grew 8.8%.

Data traffic across Vodacom’s network in South Africa surged 32.7%, with the average usage per smart device increasing by 26.6% to 5.7GB.

The financial services segment also increased its contribution to R895 million during the quarter, supported by the company’s insurance business, merchant services, and lending services.

Vodacom Business service revenue increased 4.0% to R4.3 billion. A standout performer in this division was cloud, hosting, and security services, where revenue increased 37.8%. Internet-of-Things services also grew revenue by 6.5%.

Vodacom South Africa’s fixed service revenue also increased 8%, due to good fibre revenue growth in both the consumer and business segments.

“Homes and businesses connected reached 201,000, while our own fibre passed 166,000 homes and businesses,” Vodacom said.

Network improvements bolstered Vodacom’s growth in South Africa, with the operator spending R1.6 billion of a planned annual R12 billion investment in the country during the quarter.

Following the selloff on Wednesday, Vodacom’s share price ended the week slightly higher, at around R136 by Friday’s market close.

The table below summarises Vodacom’s financial performance for the first quarter of its 2026 financial year.