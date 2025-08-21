Money pouring into South African tech companies

A new report by the Southern African Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) revealed that ICT-focused start-ups continued to attract the lion’s share of venture capital for the third consecutive year.

According to the 2025 SAVCA VC Industry Survey, Southern African technology startups account for 65.9% of deal value, nearly two-thirds of total investment and three times more than the next closest sector.

The data showed that the region’s venture capital sector closed off 2024 with R13.35 billion in active investments across 1,325 deals.

According to the survey, the top-performing subsectors within ICT were software (20%), fintech (15.9%), and online markets (7.6%).

“Behind these numbers lies the story of a maturing market, more sophisticated capital deployment, and deeper investor networks,” said Nicola Gubb, the interim executive director of SAVCA.

“There is also an encouraging shift toward early-growth stage funding, especially Series A, which speaks to a growing confidence in scalable local innovation.”

Series A funding climbed to 42.5% of all deals — more than double the proportion recorded in 2023 — indicating a shift toward early-growth capital.

The study revealed that regional hubs, particularly the Western Cape and Gauteng, remain vital, with notable growth coming from beyond SA’s borders.

It also highlighted encouraging signals in critical areas such as health tech, which rose to 20% of deal value, its highest share since 2015. Renewed investor interest in life sciences, biotechnology, and medical devices drove this shift.

“The consolidation of capital into ICT and health reflects a maturing, digitally-focused VC ecosystem that is aligned with global investment trends,” Gubb said.

“It also raises important questions about sector diversification, which remains a priority for long-term sustainability.”

Overall, R3.29 billion was deployed to start-ups in 2024, comprising R2.62 billion in equity deals. VC fund managers also made R670 million of debt available alongside their equity investments.

The number of investment rounds climbed to 222, up 20% from the previous year. These rounds involved 110 companies.

Although the overall equity deal value declined year-on-year, the survey indicated an increase in deal volume, reflecting a broader diversification of funding activity. This included more co-investors.

The survey confirmed that exit activity remains a significant constraint, with just three exits noted in 2024.

Fund managers cited the lack of follow-on capital, limited buyer universe and regulatory hurdles, including exchange controls, as key barriers to exit.

“However, the findings also point to a maturing VC landscape that is laying the groundwork for an environment ripe for stronger, more sustainable exits in the future,” said Reabetswe Mjekevu, the investment principal at SA SME Fund.

“This signals a promising outlook for both investors and founders alike.”

To unlock the next phase of growth, survey respondents identified several strategic priorities, including attracting foreign direct investment and building international networks to help start-ups scale globally.

VC fund managers also identified increasing the supply of quality, fundable deals as one of the crucial medium-term objectives of the South African VC ecosystem.

“If 2024 has shown us anything, it’s that Southern Africa’s venture capital sector is steadily shifting gears from promise to performance. I remain deeply optimistic about the future we’re building together,” said Gubb.

Venture investments per year (in ZAR million)

Number of venture investment deals per year

Annual exits

Sector allocation based on number of deals in 2024