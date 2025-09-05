What’s Next — IFSA Founder Frikkie van Loggerenberg on why estate planning is essential for financial success

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Frikkie van Loggerenberg discusses estate planning and how to ensure financial success.

Van Loggerenberg is the founding director of IFSA and a fifteen-year veteran of the finance industry.

Along with founding IFSA, van Loggerenberg currently serves as the Head of Investment Strategy and the Chief Executive Officer of the organisation.

Van Loggerenberg takes great pride in his roles at IFSA and is actively involved in several of the businesses the company has invested in, taking a hands-on approach to guiding growth and offering his insights.

He especially enjoys identifying the various challenges that working with equity funds presents and creating clear-cut strategies to address these issues.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, van Loggerenberg shares his views on quick-and-dirty financial planning and why he believes estate planning is essential for financial success.

He then outlines some of the common mistakes that investors make when approaching estate planning.

Van Loggerenberg also explains what sets the IFSA and its Independent Network of Financial Advisors approach apart from others in the industry.

He concludes the interview by noting how interested parties can book a session with IFSA.

Watch the full interview with Frikkie van Loggerenberg below.