Company that owns Vumatel, Seacom, and E-tv dependable with good outlook

Investment holding company Remgro is a dependable return compounder with a good outlook over the next two to three years.

That is according to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Chantal Marx from FNB Wealth and Investments, who answered questions about the company’s stock on BusinessDay TV.

Remgro holds a 57% effective interest in Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), which is the parent company of Vumatel and Dark Fibre Africa (DFA). Vumatel also holds a stake in Herotel.

Additionally, Remgro has a 30% interest in submarine and enterprise networking company Seacom, and a 32.3% effective interest in eMedia Investments, through which it has a stake in E-tv.

“Remgro traditionally has been a South African industrial bellwether,” Williams said.

He explained that Remgro has recently transformed its portfolio to contain fewer listed companies and more unlisted businesses.

“This is an attempt to make Remgro a more attractive investment holding company by giving access to companies that you couldn’t get access to through other listed entry points,” said Williams

“For example, Mediclinic or Distell, which they recently delisted.”

While the Remgro share price has been widely discounted relative to its net asset value (NAV), Williams said the company’s management was doing a lot to address that.

“Remgro management will continue to hone the portfolio and unbundle small parts, like eMedia Holdings that is coming out of it,” he said.

“You do get exposure to the broad South African economy, which, the valuations are fairly low and you’re getting a discount on top of that by buying Remgro.”

However, Williams cautioned that while the outlook was good, investors do need to consider a two to three–year timeframe on the stock.

“It will be a dependable return compounder — not too volatile — with interesting optionality as they unbundle some of the assets, which you then will pick up and can choose to keep or realise as part of your overall investment.”

Marx agreed, highlighting RCL unbundling Rainbow, and Vodacom and CIVH tying up their fibre businesses as examples of the portfolio being managed, which she said was a good thing.

“It can result in an uptick in shareholder returns, whether that be by receiving stocks or them just growing the portfolio over time,” said Marx.

“In terms of reform, we do have some momentum going on in South Africa. I can see a scenario where growth picks up medium term and then Remgro is a nice play on that.”

eMedia’s deal with Remgro

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal unconditionally approve a proposed transaction that will see eMedia Holdings acquire eMedia Investments.

This will give eMedia Holdings (EMH) independent and complete control over eMedia Investments’ long-term strategic direction, and improve the liquidity of EMH’s shares.

eMedia Investments (EMI) controls the following firms: E-tv, Platco Digital, E-sat TV, Yired, SASANI Studios, and eMedia Properties. Platco Digital operates eMedia’s satellite service Openview.

EMH is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and is ultimately solely controlled by Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI).

The Commission noted that EMH and HCI have investments in various firms active in several industries, including hotel and leisure, media and broadcasting, transport, energy, services and technology, and property.

Meanwhile, eMedia Investments is jointly controlled by EMH and VenFin, a holding company formed in 2000 as part of the Rembrandt Group’s restructuring.

During the restructuring, technology investments were held by Venfin, while traditional investments remained with Remgro.

Remgro is a South African, JSE-listed investment holding company with interests in the healthcare, consumer products, insurance, industrial, infrastructure, media, and sports sectors.

“The Commission is of the view that the proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market as it is an internal restructuring,” the Competition Commission said.

“The proposed transaction does not raise significant public interest concerns.”

In a circular explaining the deal, eMedia said that EMH holds the majority of the shares (approximately 67.69%) in EMI, its operating subsidiary, while Venfin holds the remainder.

Under the terms of the deal, Venfin will receive shares in EMH in exchange for its EMI shares, which it must then immediately distribute to Remgro shareholders.

If Venfin or Remgro fails to distribute the shares, EMH has the right to repurchase the shares from either party for an aggregate cash consideration of up to R59,509,547.50.

“The proposed transaction will materially enhance EMH’s scale by consolidating 100% ownership of EMI under the listed entity, and ensure that EMH has independent and full control over EMI’s long-term strategic direction,” it said.

“In addition, for an extended period of time, there has been limited liquidity in the listed EMH N Shares.”

eMedia said that the transaction would create a significantly larger percentage of the EMH N shares held by public shareholders, creating additional free float and liquidity.

Remgro revenue

Remgro net income

Remgro discount to INAV