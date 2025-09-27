Positive news about tech and renewable investments in South Africa

The SA Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (SAVCA) says rising demand for healthcare solutions and a growing technology ecosystem stand out as key investment sectors in South Africa.

This is according to the recently published SAVCA Private Equity Industry Survey 2025, which also found that education and healthcare technology offer sustainable returns.

The region is also seeing a push towards renewable energy. “There’s a lot of appetite for energy infrastructure, meaning there is momentum and opportunity,” said Monya Bassingthwaighte (pictured).

Bassingthwaighte is the investment director at Inspired Evolution Investment Management. She said clean energy and its value chains are part of firms’ current strategy.

However, Verdant Capital senior investment officer Kudakwashe Gumbie said African infrastructure and energy still largely lack sufficient investment overall that would greatly benefit the region.

Overall, the survey found that Southern Africa’s private equity industry is entering a phase of cautious optimism.

Firms and investors were showing renewed confidence despite fundraising pressures and geopolitical concerns.

“After years of navigating economic headwinds, political uncertainty and shifting investor sentiment, this latest survey paints a picture of an industry that is turning the page,” said SAVCA interim executive director Nicola Gubb.

“Firms and investors alike are refocusing on dealmaking, exploring new strategies, and reaffirming their commitment to long-term transformation.”

The survey, which covers the 2024 private equity investment period, reveals a significant acceleration in investment activity and strong portfolio performance.

This was despite the steep decline in funds raised from the record high of R28.1 billion in 2023 to R8.4 billion in 2024.

“Nevertheless, 2024 emerged as the highest dealmaking year by value and second largest by volume since 2018,” said Gubb.

“Capital deployment reached R26.6 billion across 228 deals, compared to R15.7 billion across 146 deals the year before.”

Infrastructure led the way, accounting for 27% of investment value, followed by energy (13%) and IT (12%).

Investments by sector, 2019-2024 (% of total cost) — SAVCA Private Equity Industry Survey 2025

Portfolio performance and exits

Portfolio performance also demonstrated resilience. Two-thirds (66%) of portfolio companies achieved revenue growth above inflation from 2022 to 2024.

Here, the IT sector led at 85%, followed by healthcare at 67%. Over 40% of portfolio companies also reported employment growth above 5% during the same period, showing private equity’s tangible role in job creation.

While exit proceeds declined to R17.1 billion in 2024 from R21.3 billion in 2023, the number of exits increased from 45 in 2023 to 52 in 2024.

An encouraging element for exits was the return of disposals through the public markets, with one exit through the sale of public shares and one through an IPO listing.

“Exits are gaining momentum, and the increase in activity is a positive sign. The industry is also demonstrating prudent deployment of capital, with dry powder being actively invested,” said Gubbb.

“This is a clear signal of confidence in the opportunities available.”

The survey found that 50% of respondent firms expect elevated dealmaking in 2025, with 60% anticipating further growth in 2026.

Adding to this cautious optimism, 66% of allocators expect an increase in exits in 2025. Over a third of allocators foresee a rise in fundraising, signalling renewed capital inflows.

While global investors are pulling back and local conditions remain complex, managers are finding creative ways to adapt — and remain bullish on long-term opportunities.

“The survey confirmed that 33% of allocators expect fundraising to increase significantly, while 37% of firms expect fundraising to increase somewhat,” said Graham Stokoe, EY Africa Private Capital Leader.

“While private equity fundraising was notably constrained in 2024, the outlook expressed by firms and especially allocators is positive.”

Stokoe, who led the team that conducted the research, said this was a positive indicator for increased investment into private equity.

“Importantly, it is a positive indicator for the wider impact this can have in supporting high-growth businesses and driving economic development.”