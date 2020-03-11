SA Post Office limits international deliveries due to coronavirus

The SA Post Office will no longer accept mail to be delivered to several countries in Asia and Australasia due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

The countries that the SA Post Office will not deliver to are:

China

Malaysia

Indonesia

Taiwan

South Korea

Sri Lanka

Vietnam

Bangladesh

Kuala Lumpur

Deliveries from these countries to South African recipients will also be delayed, the SA Post Office added.

This is because the airline carries used to transport packages to and from these countries are “unable to uplift mail due to challenges caused by the Coronavirus pandemic”.

“The Post Office will resume services once suitable arrangements have been made with different airlines and would like to apologise for the inconvenience.”

Coronavirus in South Africa

Seven South Africans, currently in the country, have tested positive for the coronavirus to date.

All of these cases were people who went on a trip to Italy, and arrived back in South Africa on 1 March.

Over 100 South Africans have since been placed in quarantine due to having been in contact with the seven.

“All contacts have been traced and are being tested. All contacts are currently under home-based quarantine. These quarantine procedures are benchmarked against world standards for home-based quarantine and are being strictly monitored by the contact tracing team,” the Department of Health said.

The government is yet to make any decisions regarding the restriction or banning of travel within, to, and from the country.

“However, South Africans must be assured that the matters are currently being deliberated and will require a cabinet decision,” the government said.

“We reiterate that the safety of our citizens remains sacrosanct.”

Now read: Massive Italy coronavirus lockdown