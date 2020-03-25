Takealot aims to stay open during lockdown

Takealot has said that it does not have a clear indication as to how the company will be affected by South Africa’s 21-day lockdown, which starts on Thursday night.

In a statement, Takealot said: “The safety of employees, customers and partners remains our top priority as we navigate through these unprecedented times.”

“We do not as yet have a clear indication of what the effects are on our business post Thursday.”

“We believe that we can play an important part in the lives of South Africans during this time, supplying essential goods to your doors in a manner that is safe and secure, and we trust that the authorities will agree with us.”

“We will continue to communicate and provide updates as this situation develops.”

Lockdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa this week announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days from midnight on Thursday, 26 March until 16 April.

All South Africans must stay at home during the lockdown, he said.

Emergency services, security services, and other essentials services workers will be allowed to continue with their work, along with those involved in the production and supply of food and basic goods. This includes stores which sell food.

Companies in the energy provision, medical supply, laboratory, essential transport – including petrol stations – and essential financial services sectors will also continue to operate.

South Africans will only be allowed to leave their homes to buy food and medicine, to seek medical attention, and to collect a social grant.

Ramaphosa said businesses must also close during this time, except for the services listed above.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane also announced that all South African restaurants and takeaway businesses will be closed during South Africa’s 21-day coronavirus lockdown.

