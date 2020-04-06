Uber Eats now delivers essential products in South Africa

South Africans can now use Uber Eats to have essential goods delivered to their door during the coronavirus lockdown.

In an email sent to customers on Monday 6 April, the company said it would offer a range of essential items through its delivery platform.

“From frozen meals to toiletries, household goods to vitamins – open the Uber Eats app to get the items you need delivered to your door,” Uber said in a mail.

Products and stores available

Pharmacies are listed on the Uber Eats app, offering various medicines, baby products, dental products, deodorant, soaps, shampoo and conditioner, and female sanitary products.

Other stores include butcheries, convenience stores, and even health food restaurant Krunch.

The app also states that a R0 delivery charge is charged on orders of over R50.

Uber advised customers to keep checking the app as new stores are being added daily.

Just as was the case for food delivery several days before the lockdown started, users are able to request non-contact delivery of essential goods.

This means that the order will be left outside your door, eliminating the need for physical contact between the courier and customer.

Customers can select the “Leave at door” option at checkout and add additional instructions to indicate where the courier must drop the package.

Free deliveries and rides

Uber last week pledged to provide 10 million free rides and deliveries to essential workers and vulnerable people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The company said the services will be available to health care workers, the elderly, and others who require assistance. It said “any organisation, healthcare provider, or governmental entity is eligible”.

An Uber spokesperson confirmed to MyBroadband that it will be running the offer in South Africa as well.

“This is a global commitment that applies to all countries where Uber and/or Uber Eats operate. We don’t have a specific number for a specific country. We’re calling on food banks, hospitals and other organisations to reach out to us if they need support.”

Organisations seeking support with rides or food deliveries can contact Uber at [email protected].

