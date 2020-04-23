Quench now offers same-day delivery for Woolworths groceries

On-demand liquor delivery app Quench has launched a same-day delivery service for groceries from Woolworths.

Co-founder and managing director Liam McCreedy said the app was re-engineered from an alcohol delivery app to a grocery delivery service.

This has lead to a 350% increase in sales and 1,200 new downloads of the app in just three days.

“Our service is simple, seamless, and very convenient. Whilst the country is under lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus, consumers are apprehensive to leave their homes and our contactless service provides them the peace of mind to order from the comfort of their couch,” McCreedy said.

The company said its staff are trained on how to deliver packages without any close contact and are equipped with masks and gloves.

McCreedy noted Quench’s service will help support and alleviate pressure from Woolworth’s own online delivery, which has been inundated with orders during the lockdown.

How it works

The service is currently available in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, the Cape Town Winelands area, and George. Areas will be expanded as demand increases, the company said.

Deliveries are charged at a fixed rate of R60 each and McCreedy said customers can expect to pay the same price for goods via the app as they would in-store.

The Quench app is available for free from the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Quench said it will reactivate its alcohol sales after the ban is lifted.

Delivery and drive-thru services

Several grocery stores and delivery services have adapted to offer delivery of essential goods and drive-thru options to customers during the lockdown.

Pick n Pay has launched a drive-thru service which aims to minimise customer and employee contact to help curb the spread of the virus.

This service lets customers email their grocery lists to a participating store, wait in a designated parking spot and have their order loaded into the vehicle, while they make payment with a pay terminal as they sit in their car.

As restaurants are closed, Uber Eats can no longer deliver takeaways, but offers delivery of essential goods – such as medicine and toiletries – from participating pharmacies and stores.