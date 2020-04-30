Checkers to charge for grocery deliveries from next week

Checkers has announced that it will begin charging a delivery fee to customers who order groceries through its Sixty60 delivery app.

In an email sent to customers on Thursday, Checkers said that from 4 May 2020, it will charge R35 per delivery to customers who order through the Sixty60 app.

Previously, Checkers Sixty60 did not charge customers a delivery fee.

“We’ll be introducing a delivery fee of R35 from Monday 4 May 2020 – making Checkers Sixty60 the cheapest and fastest grocery delivery service in South Africa,” the company said.

“This delivery fee applies to all orders.”

Sixty60 app

Checkers has continued to deliver essential products through its Sixty60 app throughout the lockdown period, offering customers the same price as in-store products.

A comparison by MyBroadband found that the service was significantly cheaper for ordering groceries than Uber Eats, which charges a delivery fee of up to R15 per order depending on the distance of the store you are ordering from.

Uber Eats and Mr D Food are expected to offer food deliveries from restaurants again after Friday 1 May, when the national COVID-19 alert level will be lowered to level 4.

According to the new rules, however, food delivery will only be allowed between 09:00 and 20:00.

It is important to note that unlike Uber Eats and Mr D Food, Checkers Sixty60 only offers grocery deliveries and users can only purchase products from Checkers stores.

Additionally, stores can set their own prices in the Uber Eats app, while Checkers Sixty60 offers the same pricing as buying the products in-store.

Checkers did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the introduction of a R35 delivery fee from Monday 4 May.

An image of the email sent to Checkers Sixty60 users is shown below.

