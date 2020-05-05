Spotify Premium Family plan launched in South Africa

Spotify has launched its Premium Family plan in South Africa, which allows family members to access Spotify Premium through a single shared subscription.

The subscription is priced at R100 per month and is available to purchase from the Spotify website.

“Spotify Premium Family is now available in South Africa, providing family members living under one roof up to six Premium accounts for a bundled rate of R99.99,” the company said in a statement.

“Since Spotify was first introduced locally, it has been exploring ways to introduce new content, features and plans to add value to its users and while the rollout comes during a difficult climate, Spotify hopes families will find the new plan useful, especially while many parents and children are home.”

Premium Family provides each member with their own individual Spotify account, which means that each user sharing the subscription will have their own saved music, podcasts, playlists, and recommendations.

Premium Family features

Spotify Premium Family also provides the following additional features:

Family Mix – Access to a personalised playlist with songs sourced from all users sharing the subscription. Family Mix is updated regularly, and you can control who is in each session to optimise your family’s favourite shared listening moments.

Parental Controls – Parents are able to block explicit content for all other accounts on their plan.

Parents are able to block explicit content for all other accounts on their plan. Family Hub – A single portal for billing users to manage family members, parental controls, and other account information.

“Whether you’re cooking dinner, relaxing or having a dance party in the living room, a recent study conducted by Spotify showed that 98% of parents say they listen to music together as a family, with nearly 59% indicating they listen together daily,” Spotify said.

“Getting started is easy, just visit spotify.com/za/family, follow the steps to create your Premium Family account, and invite family members you live with.”

Additionally, users who have not tried Premium before are eligible to try the first month of Spotify Premium Family for free.

Existing individual Premium subscribers can switch to Spotify Premium Family by visiting their account page and changing their subscription.

Offline playback on Premium Family accounts is also supported, and like individual Premium accounts, users are provided with ad-free, high-quality audio streaming.

Spotify said that the Premium Family plan is now also available in Egypt, Kuwait, Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

