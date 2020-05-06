Uber Eats makes it easier to send food to other people

Uber Eats has launched a new feature in South Africa which will make it easier for people to track delivery of orders made by other users.

The company said it is making the process of sending and receiving a special delivery possible anywhere Uber Eats is available while allowing users to maintain social distancing.

This will improve the process of sending orders to loved ones across provinces and even oceans without breaking restrictions, the company said.

From Wednesday, the on-demand delivery app will gradually roll out a feature which allows users to share the tracking details of a delivery to the intended recipient of an order.

“With Uber Eats shareable, real-time tracking system, the person on the other side of the order can watch as their order arrives, and be ready to accept it upon delivery,” the company said.

Uber Eats South Africa general manager Ailyssa Pretorius explained that the company wanted to ensure families would be able to celebrate important moments despite the restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown.

“We’re using our platform to help ensure families can still celebrate the moments that matter,” Pretorius stated.

“That could be sending your mom’s favourite chocolates her way or even a pizza to brighten someone’s day. You can cover both using the Uber Eats app and selecting their house as the delivery address,” she added.

Uber Eats resumes food delivery

Uber Eats recently resumed delivery of food products from selected restaurants after level 4 lockdown restrictions came into effect.

Under these regulations, restaurants are allowed to offer hot food to customers, but only via delivery and not sit-down or take-away service.

Deliveries are only permitted between the hours of 09:00 and 19:00.

During level 5, restaurants were forced to close. Uber Eats adapted to offer delivery of essential goods such as toiletries, medicine and personal health products.

Now read: Uber Eats pulls out of 7 countries