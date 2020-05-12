Spotify’s new feature is great for playing music at parties

Spotify has launched a new feature which allows multiple users to control music playback on the same device.

The new group session tool is now available as a beta feature for Premium subscribers on the Spotify app for smartphones and tablets.

Each participant in a group session is able to play, pause, skip, and queue songs playing on a single host device.

Users must be within relatively close proximity to each other, as the ability to join requires they scan a sharing code on the host’s device.

This feature could be particularly useful at house parties or braais where everyone wants a turn to play their favourite music.

How to use a group session

To start a session, the host user must tap on the “Now Playing” bar at the bottom of the Spotify home screen.

From here, they must tap on the Connect icon – which is also used to stream music to a smart speaker or another device.

Under “Start a group session” there will be a sharing code. Each user that wants to join must navigate to the same section on their device and tap “Scan to Join”.

They can then point their smartphone or tablet’s camera at the code to scan it and join the session. All joined users will now be able to control playback.

To leave a session, participants can tap “Leave Session” under “In a Group Session”. If the music is playing from your device, you can tap “End session” to stop the session.

The session will automatically end after an hour of inactivity.

Spotify did not indicate whether there was a limit on how many Premium subscribers can join a session.

Spotify Family Plan in South Africa

Spotify recently rolled out its Premium Family plan in South Africa, which allows family members to access Spotify Premium through a single shared subscription.

The subscription is priced at R99.99 per month and is available to purchase from the Spotify website.

“Spotify Premium Family is now available in South Africa, providing family members living under one roof up to six Premium accounts for a bundled rate of R99.99,” the company said in a statement.

Premium Family provides each member with their own individual Spotify account, which means that each user sharing the subscription will have their own saved music, podcasts, playlists, and recommendations.