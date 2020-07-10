Visa launches Click to Pay in South Africa

Visa has rolled out its new Click to Pay online payment solution in South Africa, making it much easier to buy products online.

Consumers who see the Click to Pay icon on a website will be able to make a purchase instantly, provided they have enabled their Visa card for the service.

“The digital-first explosion has ushered in the next generation of commerce, and demand for an online checkout experience that is seamless and consistent across all types of channels,” Visa said.

Recent Visa data has also shown that more consumers are shopping online. 64% of UAE consumers surveyed said that COVID-19 had led to their first online grocery purchase, while 53% made their first online purchase from pharmacies.

The company said that Click to Pay uses advanced technology and authentication methods to protect transactions, and that the solution is based on the EMV Secure Remote Commerce industry standard.

Visa said it was rolling out this feature in South Africa and a number of other countries following a successful launch in the United States, adding that Click to Pay would make the online shopping easier for web, app, or mobile device users.

“While the increasingly high numbers of digital shopping continue to rise in the wake of COVID-19, we are committed to providing solutions that lay the groundwork for the next generation of simple, secure, and better ways to pay,” said Visa CEMEA head of digital solutions Hadi Raad.

“This is truly a winning solution that will help merchants reduce shopping cart abandonment while providing a single integration for participating card brands – meaning a simpler and smoother overall digital checkout experience.”

“The vision for the future is that Click to Pay will provide consumers a streamlined experience across any digital checkout environment or network, mirroring the consistent, interoperable checkout experience that exists today in physical stores,” he said.

Merchant gateways

Visa said that 40% of all ecommerce transactions comprise checkout purchases where shoppers do not have their card details saved with an online merchant.

An even larger percentage of digital purchases are made using a stored Visa credential, usually with merchants that have high-frequency use or recurring monthly payments.

“To protect these types of digital transactions, Visa offers tokenization to replace a cardholder’s 16-digit Visa account number with a secure token that protects the underlying card number from fraudsters,” Visa said.

“Like Click to Pay, the rapid adoption of Visa’s tokenization technology comes as the world’s massive shift to digital takes over modern and future forms of commerce.”