New South African online school uses machine learning to teach children – Here is how much it costs

Private learning group AdvTech has announced the launch of a new online school for grades R to 9.

AdvTech is the largest private education provider in Africa, and its schools division includes major brands such as Crawford Schools, Trinityhouse and Abbotts.

Its new school, which is called Evolve Online School (Evolve), will begin operations from 1 January 2021 and will offer a curriculum mapping system developed by MIT.

This IEB-aligned mapping curriculum allows learners to progress at their own deliberate or accelerated pace, Evolve states.

“In this rapidly changing society, the one-size-fits-all method of teaching no longer makes any sense,” said Principal Colin Northmore. “Evolve starts by answering the question of how we can make learning an adventure for each child?”

This system places students within subjects according to their abilities, letting them progress up to their potential in each subject.

“The result is that each student’s learning experience is tailored to their specific needs, and they are encouraged to grow at a pace that suits their ability and enthusiasm,” the school states.

Machine learning and subjects

One of the key features touted by the Evolve Online School is its use of machine learning, which it says is employed to:

Map each student’s pathway.

Track mastery and record progress.

Custom-direct the next stage of the learning journey.

Evolve also offers a range of “forward-looking subjects” that differ depending on which phase the student is in.

The school separates students into three phases – Foundation Phase, Intermediate Phase, and Senior Phase. These comprise students from Grades R-3, Grades 4-6, and Grades 7-9, respectively.

Evolve said that it plans to add a phase which caters to Grades 10-12 from 2022.

The subjects included in each phase are described as follows, according to the school’s website:

Phase Subjects Foundation Phase (Grades R-3) -Numeracy

-Literacy

-Digital Mastery

-Journeys and Adventures

-Habits of Mind Intermediate Phase (Grades 4-6) -Mathematics

-Digital Literacy

-Literacy

-Invention and Design (Including Economic Management Science and Entrepreneurship)

-Discourse and Thinking (Including Global Competencies)

-Earth Studies (Including Human Social Science and Geography)

-Art and Culture (Including Visual art, Dancing, Music and Drama)

-Science (Including Natural Science) Senior Phase (Grades 7-9) -Mathematics

-Digital Mastery

-Habits of Mind

-Literacy

-Invention and Design (Including Economic Management Science and Entrepreneurship)

-Discourse and Thinking (Including Global Competencies)

-Earth Studies (Including Human Social Science and Geography)

-Art and Culture (Including Visual art, Dancing, Music and Drama)

-Science (Including Natural Science)

Instead of teachers, Evolve states that its students will be taught by “learning activators”, which draw from master teachers across the country to develop curriculum content.

“There will be a strong focus on foundational, social, and emotional learning skills. Our team of life coaches will focus exclusively on these skills. Our children are growing up in a world very different from the one in which we grew up,” Northmore said.

“Things that we, as adults, deal with and take in our stride they are already facing at a very young age. Our life coaches will play a very important role in teaching students how to deal with issues such as stress and anxiety, helping them develop coping mechanisms, resilience and a growth mindset.”

Registrations for the 2021 academic year open in September, with Evolve’s school year set to start in 2021.

Fee structure

The Evolve 2021 fee structure is shown below.

It should be noted that a non-refundable registration fee of R300 is payable at the start of the online application process, and the school will supply each child’s iPad with all the required books and apps they will need.