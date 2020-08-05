When Google Play Music will shut down in South Africa

The Google Play Music app will shut down from September 2020 in South Africa, according to an update posted on the YouTube blog.

Google previously announced that it expected to shut down its Google Play Music service by the end of the year.

The company also launched a migration tool which allows Google Play Music users to quickly and easily move their library over to the new YouTube Music platform.

“Over the past couple of months, we’ve been welcoming Google Play Music listeners to YouTube Music as they effortlessly transfer their music libraries, personal taste preferences and playlists to YouTube Music,” Google said.

The company said that YouTube Music will replace Google Play Music worldwide by December 2020, adding that this would take effect even earlier in certain markets – including South Africa.

“Starting in September 2020 in New Zealand and South Africa — and in October for all other global markets — users will no longer be able to stream from or use the Google Play Music app,” Google said.

“But don’t worry, we will be holding onto things like your playlists, uploads, purchases, likes and more until December 2020 to make your transfer to YouTube Music easier.”

Google said that users who want to transfer their music libraries to YouTube Music can still do so until December 2020, after which their libraries will no longer be available.

Google Play Music purchases to be discontinued

Google said that starting in late August, users will no longer be able to purchase and pre-order music or upload and download music from Google Play Music through Music Manager.

“To ensure users don’t lose any of their content, they’ll need to use the simple transfer tool to migrate any purchases over to YouTube Music or use Google Takeout to export data and download their purchased and uploaded music,” Google said.

“Once the Music Store is no longer available, users will continue to be able to upload any tracks purchased elsewhere to YouTube Music.”

YouTube Music offers a number of features, including a catalogue of over 50 million tracks and personalised recommendations which change every day.

New features include playlist creation, support for user-uploaded music, offline listening, lyrics, and a new Explore tab which makes it easier for users to discover new music.

The pricing for YouTube Music is the same as Google Play Music, and it also offers a free version with advertisements.

YouTube Music is priced at R59.99 per month in South Africa and offers a one-month free trial to new users.

“For Google Play listeners that have not yet started the transfer process over to YouTube Music, now’s the time,” Google said.

