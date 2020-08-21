Airbnb imposes global ban on house parties

Airbnb has announced a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings, and has capped occupancy at 16.

The company said in a blog post that this party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice.

“Unauthorized parties have always been prohibited at Airbnb listings,” the company said.

“In fact, 73% of our listings globally already ban parties in their House Rules, and the vast majority of our guests behave in manners that show respect for House Rules and for neighbours.”

“We’ve historically allowed hosts to use their best judgment and authorize small parties – such as baby showers or birthday parties – if they’re appropriate for their home and their neighbourhood,” it said.

In 2019, Airbnb began to impose stricter limits on parties – including a global ban on “party houses” and preventing guests under the age of 25 without a history of positive reviews to book entire home listings locally.

After the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbnb removed the “event-friendly” and “parties and events allowed” filters from its platform.

“However, in many large jurisdictions, public health mandates on gatherings have changed – and in some places swung back and forth in response to the changing rates of COVID cases – as have regulations on bars, clubs and pubs,” the company said.

“Some have chosen to take bar and club behaviour to homes, sometimes rented through our platform.”

“We think such conduct is incredibly irresponsible – we do not want that type of business, and anyone engaged in or allowing that behaviour does not belong on our platform.”

How the ban will work

Airbnb said that its global ban on parties will work as follows:

Parties are now prohibited on all future bookings

Occupancy at Airbnb listings will be capped at 16 people

Airbnb is considering making an exception for speciality and traditional hospitality venues, such as boutique hotels

Guests will be informed about Airbnb’s party rules and informed that they may be legally pursued by Airbnb if they violate the policy

“We believe having a simpler, global policy will allow us to better support the vast majority of hosts who already ban parties in their homes,” Airbnb said.

“We acknowledge that there will always be those who attempt to break the rules.”

“This is why we’ve implemented steep consequences for hosts or guests who try to skirt them – including bans from our community and even legal action,” it said.

