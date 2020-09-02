MTN offers customers 6 free months of Apple Music

MTN has announced that its customers will be able to access an exclusive offer to get up to six months of Apple Music for free.

Apple Music usually costs R59.99 per month and is available on a month-to-month contract.

Now, however, all MTN prepaid customers who are not already subscribed to Apple Music can sign up to three free months of Apple Music, while subscribers on the following postpaid packages can get six free months:

MTN Sky

MTN Sky VIP

MTN Sky Black

This deal applies both to customers who are currently on these postpaid products, and those who sign up or upgrade to these products.

“In a tough economic climate, we want to keep adding value for our customers, helping ease the pressure on their pockets, while also rewarding them for their loyalty to MTN,” said MTN SA executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“We have made significant investments in our network to deliver the best coverage and speeds in the country and this added value will help keep our customers on our world-class network, connected to their favourite artists.”

Apple Music is available across Apple devices such as iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Apple Mac computers, while users of Android devices, PCs, and Samsung TVs can also use this service.

Users can stream 60 million songs on the service without any adverts, or alternatively can download their favourite music for offline listening.

You can access this offer by clicking here and following the steps on the MTN Apple Music website, or by dialling *130*686*6357.

MTN launches month-to-month SIM-only contracts

MTN also recently announced it now offers a month-to-month payment option on its SIM-only packages.

This requires no long-term contract lock-in, credit checks, or complicated paperwork, MTN said.

“MTN Month-to-Month is available to anyone that either doesn’t want to be tied to a contract or who is unable to get a long-term contract due to not meeting minimum requirements,” said MTN.

MTN Executive Head for Corporate Affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan said the product was launched because customers want more flexibility.

“We developed this offer with freelancers, entrepreneurs, independent contractors, and part-time temporary workers, who live from contract to contract, in mind and we hope it can help alleviate some of the pressure being felt by so many right now,” O’Sullivan said.