Uber Eats vs Mr D Food – The cheapest food delivery app in South Africa

The two biggest food delivery platforms in South Africa are Uber Eats and Mr D Food, each of which offers a large selection of restaurants and charges their own delivery and service fees.

These applications partner with restaurants to facilitate deliveries to customers within a certain area. Food is delivered by driver-partners who use the app to choose when to accept deliveries and in which areas to operate.

Uber Eats charges a variable delivery fee depending on how far away your location is from your restaurant of choice, while Mr D food adds a fixed service fee to each order.

To determine which of these applications was cheaper for South Africans to use, we compared the delivery pricing for a variety of meals from a selection of popular restaurants.

We used a central location in Johannesburg as our benchmark delivery point, selecting the closest restaurants to simulate a realistic scenario.

The delivery or service fee charged by Uber Eats and Mr D Food was noted and included in the price of each order.

This provides a realistic comparison of the total cost for ordering each menu item.

We did not include the tip amount, although it is important to note that both uber Eats and Mr D Food allow you to tip delivery drivers.

Below are the results of the comparison.

McDonald’s

Delivery Fee:

Uber Eats – R3

Mr D Food – R5

Menu Item Mr D Food Uber Eats Big Mac R47.90 R46.43 McChicken Meal R51.90 R52.94 Quarter Pounder with Cheese R58.90 R58.82 Big Mac Meal R59.90 R55.15 McFeast Spicy Meal R103 R93.41 Beef Sharebag R231.90 R218.04 Chicken Sharebag R231.90 R220.04 Average Price R112.20 R106.40

Rocomamas

Delivery Fee:

Uber Eats – R3

Mr D Food – R5

Menu Item Mr D Food Uber Eats Old Skool Burger R64.00 R69.95 Rock Star Burger R91.00 R93.30 Classic Cheese Burger R82.00 R83.85 The Slacker R131.00 R135.30 8 Wings R91.00 R93.30 Jalapeno Six Bombs R64.00 R64.95 500g BBQ Beef Ribs R207.00 R215.10 Average Price R104.29 R107.96

Debonairs

Delivery Fee:

Uber Eats – R6

Mr D Food – R5

Menu Item Mr D Food Uber Eats Classic Margherita R69.90 R74.15 Four Seasons R99.90 R105.65 Club R114.90 R121.40 Tikka Chicken R119.90 R126.65 Crammed-Crust Meat R154.90 R163.40 Double Crammed-Crust Chicken R164.90 R173.90 Triple-Decker Creamy Chicken R174.90 R184.40 Average Price R128.47 R135.65

Mugg & Bean

Delivery Fee:

Uber Eats – R3

Mr D Food – R5

Menu Item Mr D Food Uber Eats Famous Giant Muffin R37.90 R37.55 On-The-Go R59.90 R60.65 Breakfast Bun R59.90 R60.65 Chicken Mayo Toasted Sandwich R70.90 R72.20 Baked Cheesecake R74.90 R76.40 Classic Benedict R87.90 R90.05 BBQ Burger R109.90 R113.15 Average Price R71.61 R72.95

Soul Souvlaki

Delivery Fee:

Uber Eats – R3

Mr D Food – R5

Menu Item Mr D Food Uber Eats Dolmades R42.00 R43.95 Grilled Chilli Feta R54.00 R57.60 Lamb Skewer R57.00 R61.80 Grilled Halloumi in PIta R77.00 R82.80 Lamb Souvlaki in Pita R92.00 R95.40 Grilled Bifteki Plate R112.00 R120.60 Meze Chicken and Beef Combo R504.00 R554.25 Average Price R134.00 R145.20

Price difference due to service fee

As can be seen from this comparison, Uber Eats is, on average, slightly more expensive than Mr D Food.

This is because of the 5% service fee charged on each order by Uber Eats in addition to the delivery fee, the latter of which is dependent on the location of the restaurant.

As the total amount you are spending increases, the more the service fee will rise and the greater the price difference will be between the two services.

Aside from the service fee charge, Mr D Food and Uber Eats both have similar menu pricing within their respective applications, and the flat delivery fees charged by the services were relatively similar for the restaurants we tested.

