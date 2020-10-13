Amazon Prime Day 2020 – The best tech deals

Amazon has launched its Prime Day 2020 sale, offering significant discounts on a range of products for Prime members.

The sale launched at 09:00 on Tuesday 13 October and includes more than 1 million deals on everything from toys and clothing to electronics and Amazon devices.

“When it comes to incredible deals on amazing products, Prime Day 2020 delivers in a big way with more deals than any Prime Day event before,” Amazon said.

“Additionally, members can shop featured lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands and products.”

Amazon said that shoppers could also expect discounts on services such as Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Audible.

“These offers could sell out quickly so be sure to come back and shop the entire 48 hours of Prime Day to cash in on the biggest savings,” Amazon said.

The company previously released a list of deals across various categories, which included the following:

Amazon Devices

Save 60% on our most popular smart speaker, Echo Dot (3rd Gen), just $18.99

Save up to $80 on Echo Show devices. Get the Echo Show 5 for $44.99, Echo Show 8 for $64.99, and Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $149.99

Take Alexa on the road with $30 off Echo Auto, now with Auto Mode in the Alexa App and Start My Commute features, just $19.99

Fire TV Edition Smart TVs start at just $79.99. Plus, get the Insignia 32-inch Smart HD Fire TV Edition TV for $109.99 and the Toshiba 43-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV Edition TV for $209.99

Save $40 on Fire TV Cube and use your voice to control your entertainment experience, just $79.99

Save up to 45% on Fire tablets. Get the Fire HD 10 for $79.99 and Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $59.99

Save $75 on eero Mesh WiFi system ensuring you have whole home WiFi coverage, just $174.00

Save $20 on Ring Stick Up Cam, just $79.99.

Save 30% on Ring Video Doorbell devices and get Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) for $69.99

Get Blink Mini Indoor Cam, just $24.99

Get your smart home started with Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Echo Show 5, just $149.99

Get an Echo Dot and LIFX Smart Bulb (Wi-Fi set up), just $18.99

Save $50 on Kindle Paperwhite, just $79.99

Save $35 on the Kindle Kids Edition, just $74.99

Smart Home

Save $75 on Select August Locks and get a free Echo Dot(3rd Gen)

Save up to 30% off Arlo Smart Home Security Products

Save up to 33% on iRobot Roomba vacuums

Save on myQ Smart Garage Hub

Save up to 35% on Smart Home products from Moen, Leviton, Kasa and more

Save on ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat

Save up to 44% on Shark vacuums

Save up to 22% on Hamilton Beach Works with Alexa Smart Coffee Maker

MyBroadband listed some of the best Prime Day tech deals below. Prices reflect those offered to Amazon Prime members and include shipping and import costs to South Africa.

Sony Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones – $135.21 (R2,237)

Crucial 1TB 3D NAND 2.5-inch SSD – $108.36 (R1,792)

ASUS ZenBook Duo laptop – $1,282.39 (R21,213)

Razer Wolverine Tournament Edition Xbox One Controller – $128.61 (R2,127)

Netgear Nighthawk Pro Gaming router – $328.05 (R5,427)

TaoTronics Mesh Wi-Fi system – $267.36 (R4,423)

Samsung 860 Evo 500GB 2.5-inch SSD – $86.14 (R1,425)

PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 5700 XT 8GB – $547.45 (R9,056)

