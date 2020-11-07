Lack of training leads to MTN loyalty point mix-up

MTN recently launched its YelloBucks rewards programme, but the rollout of the overhauled reward points system has not gone entirely smoothly.

MTN users are able to trade their YelloBucks for various voucher codes from within the MyMTN app or the MTN USSD menu, which they will then be able to redeem for credit at supported retailers.

One of these supported retailers is Sportsmans Warehouse, and in exchange for 3,200 YelloBucks, MTN users can buy a R50 voucher for the store.

One MyBroadband reader recently found themselves unable to redeem a YelloBucks voucher at Sportsmans Warehouse, however, with the store declaring the voucher code invalid.

The MyBroadband reader bought two of these vouchers, but upon arriving at the store to purchase an item, they were told the voucher numbers were not valid.

Furthermore, the staff at the Sportsmans Warehouse store they visited told them the numbers were fake and did not exist.

When the reader called the manager, they were told that no such rewards programme existed between MTN and Sportsmans Warehouse.

The reader received the same feedback when they called the Sportsmans Warehouse help centre.

Sportsmans Warehouse apologises

Following an enquiry by MyBroadband, Sportmans Warehouse reached out to the reader and apologised for the poor customer service they received.

“We did partner with MTN recently and have launched these vouchers in our stores,” the company said.

“The voucher needs to be redeemed via our Wi-code machines.”

It added that all stores have now been trained on the redeeming of these MTN YelloBucks vouchers, which it noted are redeemable in-store only.

Lack of training

MTN said it has since investigated the matter with its partner, TLC Rewards.

“MTN has partnered with TLC Rewards to offer our customers access to a wide variety of stores and services,” MTN told MyBroadband.

“While MTN does not partner directly with retail outlets, we take full accountability in ensuring our customers have a seamless and user-friendly experience with our rewards programme.”

It added that these vouchers are valid and the confusion was likely the result of a lack of training or miscommunication.

“We will work with TLC Rewards to ensure that communication on our partnership, along with the necessary training is reviewed, to ensure that making use of these rewards is a simple and easy process,” MTN said.

“All affected customers will be issued with new vouchers, should those existing vouchers have since expired.”

MTN apologised to its customers for the inconvenience asked them to contact its call centre with any concerns related to the rewards programme.