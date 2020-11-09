Spotify considers new subscription plan for podcasts

Spotify is considering offering a premium podcast plan, according to surveys which it is requesting customer to complete.

As spotted by Variety’s Andrew Wallenstein and shared on Twitter, the Spotify survey details various possible models for its new subscription plan.

The streaming service seems to be considering including exclusive extra content as a part of its premium podcast subscription, as well as removing advertisements entirely.

This extra content could include extra episodes, early access to new episodes, and supplementary content.

According to the survey, the premium podcast subscription plan could be priced anywhere from $3 to $8.

Spotify is reportedly considering offering this premium subscription plan for podcasts as an additional cost above its existing monthly subscription.

Speaking to The Verge, Spotify said the survey it is conducting should not be construed as concrete product plans, adding that it was unable to share further information at the moment.

“At Spotify, we routinely conduct a number of surveys in an effort to improve our user experience. Some of those end up paving the path for our broader user experience and others serve only as important learnings,” Spotify said.

“We have no further news to share on future plans at this time.”

Major podcast deals

Spotify has made significant investments into podcasting in recent years – including signing exclusive deals with Michell Obama, Kim Kardashian West, and Joe Rogan.

Podcasts within the Spotify app are currently available as part of the standard music streaming service subscription, although a number may include their own advertisements.

The exclusive deals with these major figures may attract more users to Spotify’s platform, and the consideration of launching a separate subscription plan for premium podcasts may for part of a strategy that takes advantage of this.

It is important to note, however, that while this survey shows Spotify is considering the launch of a new subscription plan for podcasts, it is not necessarily indicative of its final model or whether it will launch at all.

Now read: Spotify stocks fall after missing revenue expectations