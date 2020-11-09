This courier company can now find you using 3 words

Express parcel business Dawn Wing has partnered with what3words, which is developing a global standard that can be used to simplify delivery to rural areas.

The what3words system splits South Africa into 3x3m blocks and gives each of these squares a unique three-word address.

“For example, instead of saying, ‘I’m in Mabopane, near the church and opposite the field,’ callers can now say ‘I am at archives kickers slides’ and be located accurately,” explained Dawn Wing.

The what3words technology is currently used in 71 countries around the world, and has also been used to assist emergency services by making it easy to explain where to find the person in need.

Benefits for deliveries

DPD Laser (which operates as Dawn Wing) Chief Customer Officer Hilton Eachus explained that this system enables it to assist businesses in reaching customers who do not have a clear or adequate address for standard delivery protocols.

“With this technology, it means we can pinpoint the recipient to within three metres and ensures accuracy, reduced delivery time, but also supports more accountability from the driver,” explained Eachus.

“If the driver can’t deliver the parcel it will not be because he cannot find the recipient; it can only be another difficulty, like a diversion or traffic.”

“In a highly competitive and demanding marketplace, the use of intelligence and accountability are a vital partnership.”

Eachus said that Dawn Wing partnered with what3words because it is important that all South Africans should be able to receive parcel deliveries – regardless of where they live.

He noted that this will also improve efficiency – both for its customers and its drivers.

“Sometimes it can be complex to track down the exact location, so this grid system approach makes it incredibly accurate,” said Dawn Wing driver Nasser Abrahams.

“As drivers, we can’t afford the time to go to the wrong address and are understandably nervous to find ourselves in a dangerous place. We share the same desire as our customers – a parcel to arrive on time and safely.”

What3words Co-founder and CEO Chris Sheldrick said that it is happy to see its system helping South Africans.

“It is exciting to see what3words helping to change the lives of South Africans every day – whether that is providing them with a way to give their location in an emergency, or with Dawn Wing,” said Sheldrick.

What3words

Images showcasing the what3words system are shown below

