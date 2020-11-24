These coding courses can net you a starting salary of up to R300,000

Jobseekers who complete one of the courses on offer from South African coding schools and bootcamps can expect to earn an annual salary as high as R300,000.

With the country’s dire shortage of tech and digital skills, the value of skilled professionals in the local market is evident.

CareerJunction’s latest research showed that software development was one of the most sought-after skills in South Africa, and many South Africans are noticing this demand, according to WeThinkCode.

It recently announced another round of 300 fully-sponsored learnerships for its NQF-5 programming course, a two-year full-time programme held at its Johannesburg and Cape Town campuses.

It said demand for this programme was enormous – having received 50,000 applications for it every year.

The reasons for this are apparent. According to WeThinkCode, it has a 98% rate of employment among its programming graduates, with an average starting salary of R240,000 per year, or R20,000 per month.

MyBroadband spoke to two other major coding bootcamps in South Africa – CodeSpace Academy and Code College – to learn more about their course content and prices, as well as how much successful graduates from each institution can expect to earn in their first job.

Employability and starting salaries

Code College claimed that 100% of its graduating students find jobs.

”We cannot produce enough graduates – there are always more employers waiting than we have graduates looking,” it stated.

Some of these are employed as early as before the courses are finished, although others could take up to six months to find a job, the institution said.

All of its students are automatically enrolled as Junior Development Interns at its recruitment and consulting partner Compuways once they are finished with their core learning portion.

This helps them to further hone their skills for employment.

Once employed, these graduates can earn up to R25,000 per month as a starting salary, or R300,000 per year.

Meanwhile, CodeSpace said that many of its students are able to start working within a month of graduating.

“Our graduates are able to get assistance from us in accessing a database of employers, which makes finding employment a lot easier,” CodeSpace stated.

The table below shows the starting salaries the companies claimed their graduates typically earned.