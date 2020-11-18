New Spotify Premium deal – 3 months for R60

Spotify has announced that it has launched its annual Premium holiday offer, which allows users to sign up for three months at a once-off cost of only R60.

The streaming service will also offer three months of free Spotify Premium to eligible free and first-time users.

“Beginning today through December 31, Spotify Premium is offering three months free to eligible Spotify Free and first-time users who are new to Premium across the Individual Premium plan,” Spotify said.

“For those who are missing their Individual Premium plan and cancelled for one reason or another, Spotify is offering three months for R59.99.”

Both offers are available for the Individual Premium plan, and sign-ups for the offer will be available from today until 31 December.

To be eligible for the three months for R59.99 offer, subscribers must have cancelled their Premium plan on or before 17 October.

Group Station Beta

Spotify said that its Group Session Beta feature is now available to premium users, which allow up to five users to listen at the same time.

“Spotify’s Group Session Beta feature is available to Premium users, bringing people together by allowing up to five users to tune into the same playlist or podcast simultaneously – no matter the distance,” the company said.

“Spotify Premium is available in 92 markets globally. Users can access 60 million tracks including ad-free music listening, music offline downloads, on-demand listening to any song, album or artist, and quality streaming.”

The company said users should keep an eye out for more exciting news from Spotify over the next few days.

Users can sign up for Spotify Premium on the official website or through the iOS and Android app.

Now read: This courier company can now find you using 3 words