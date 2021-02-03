You can now register online for a COVID-19 vaccine in South Africa

The government has launched its online vaccine registration platform for citizens, called the Electronic Vaccine Data System (EVDS).

Using this system, South Africans who qualify for phase 1 of the national vaccine rollout plan can register online for a COVID-19 vaccine using either their ID number or passport.

This system was announced by the Department of Health last week, with the department’s COO Milani Wolmarans explaining that the EVDS is linked to supply chain management to ensure that there are enough doses to inoculate the vaccinees when they arrive at the local vaccination service site.

In order to get an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination, users will have to register on this platform, which will be available on mobile devices and desktops.

Registering for a vaccination

In the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccine roll out only medical healthcare workers will be allowed to register, with the portal requiring users to enter their occupation, employer, whether they are patient-facing, and medical aid information before proceeding.

Those who qualify will be sent a notification through SMS informing them of the time and place that the vaccine will be available. It will also come with a unique code that patients will be required to show to their vaccinator.

The registration portal notes that registering online for a vaccine does not guarantee that you will receive one.

It also states that “eligibility of the vaccinee will be determined by the National Department of Health based on priority population groups”.

The department added that information submitted through the vaccination portal will be used for the following:

Identifying eligible vaccination beneficiaries.

Planning supply of vaccines and ancillary items.

Allocating beneficiaries to their nearest available service point.

Communicating with enrolled individuals about the vaccination programme.

It is expected that the vaccine registration portal will be opened up to broader population groups once the national vaccine rollout plan has progressed.

Currently, the national plan for COVID-19 vaccination comprises the following priority phases:

Phase 1 : Frontline and healthcare workers.

: Frontline and healthcare workers. Phase 2 : Essential workers, institutionalised persons, and the elderly.

: Essential workers, institutionalised persons, and the elderly. Phase 3: The remaining adult population.

South Africans who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during phase 1 can register on the EVDS self-registration portal.

