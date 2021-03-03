Google outage in South Africa

South Africans took to social media on Wednesday evening to complain that they are unable to access Google services including search, Maps, YouTube, and Gmail.

Downdetector.co.za reported that there are problems at Google while its global counterpart, Downdetector.com, only reported that there were possible problems. A similar downtime tracker, outage.report, indicated that other Southern African countries may also have been impacted.

MyBroadband’s tests suggested that Google search started working in Chrome at around 20h00, while YouTube and Gmail remained unavailable. Access to Google’s services appeared to be fully restored shortly thereafter.

It appeared to be possible to access Google services outside of South Africa via a VPN, such as Tor.

The outage appeared to begin at approximately 19h40 and Google services in South Africa started coming back online from 20h00. There were still isolated complaints of downtime by the time of publication.

Google won’t let me google what’s going on with google😭 pic.twitter.com/R1vRttaCfx — 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖞𝖓 💸 (@shailynjeftha_) March 3, 2021

